KEY LARGO — An off-duty Miami-Dade Police Department Officer was charged Sunday with felony fleeing from Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies on U.S. 1.
Donovan William Rojas, 26, was charged with fleeing and eluding and DUI, a misdemeanor.
“I want to thank my officers for acting quickly in this case,” Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay said. “Though this suspect’s behavior put his life, innocent civilian lives and the lives of my officers in danger, I view this as a singular case and not indicative of the Miami-Dade Police Department as a whole, which remains a close and important law enforcement partner to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.”
Deputy Joel Torres observed a Chrysler 300 speeding northbound on U.S. 1 near mile marker 101 at approximately 3:57 a.m. Torres activated his lights and siren and attempted a traffic stop as the Chrysler reached speeds greater than 110 mph.
The Chrysler continued to speed northbound and failed to stop for additional deputies who also activated their lights and sirens, reports say.
The Chrysler also failed to maintain its lane, swerved and nearly struck other vehicles until finally slowing and stopping near mile marker 105, reports say.
The driver, Rojas, identified himself as a member of the Miami-Dade Police Department and the Chrysler as his unmarked agency vehicle, reports say.
Rojas, who deputies say had difficulty standing and appeared to be intoxicated, was taken to jail.