ISLAMORADA — A familiar face at the Islamorada Village Council meetings has filed for Seat 1. All five seats on the council are up for election in November.
Lower Matecumbe Key resident Sue Miller, who is often outspoken during council meetings, filed her candidacy paperwork with the Monroe County Supervisor of Elections last month. She has served as a council appointee on village boards, including the Land Acquisition Advisory Committee and Workforce/Affordable Housing Citizens’ Advisory Committee.
This is the first time she is running for elective office.
“I don’t know who I may be running against, but I’m ready to get started,” Miller told the Free Press. “I’m no stranger to local government. Since the village incorporated, I’ve been attending meetings and observing. Islamorada is so special. We attract so many people and it’s great for the economy but challenging for the environment and the people who live here. More than 90% of our reefs offshore are dead. Could we have been better stewards of our environment?” she said.
Miller is also a member of the Islamorada Community Alliance, a nonprofit volunteer organization formed to advocate on behalf of village residents on issues involving community character and quality of life.
Miller said there are a lot of important decisions coming before the council, which she believes requires more public participation.
“Every issue, every decision impacts all of us in the long run,” she said.
She questioned why crowd control and overall management of the controversial Fills area has dragged on for years.
“I wish it wouldn’t take so long to address the Fills. I drive across the Fills often and more than I can remember helped pick up trash. It’s of great concern,” she said. “We’ve taken too long to do what we need to do. It’s not happening soon enough for me. I support [Vice Mayor] Henry’s [Rosenthal] idea and just take down the cones and tape. The no-parking signs seem to be sufficient. There were 231 calls for parking issues. Over a year’s period of time, that is less than one a day.”
Miller said she’s also concerned with land development regulations, which she said should be based more on existing infrastructure than evacuation times.
“We have one road. Aren’t we already at buildout? When is enough enough? We’ve all become hermits in our own homes,” she said. “We have a shortage of water in South Florida and we keep using more and more. We keep building and building and putting in more swimming pools. Will there be a day when we don’t have enough water? We seem to be making our decisions based on hurricane evacuation. The real issue to me is not only hurricane evacuation but can we tolerate more traffic? We’ve exceeded capacity. We’ve generated too much traffic to accommodate on a two-lane highway. We need to stop building.”
She said she favors extending the village’s Building Permit Allocation System to 2026 to slow development.
“It’s not an easy decision. No matter what the council decides, there are going to be people who are left unhappy. We are a tourist community and we attract a lot of visitors. Most of our businesses now depend on tourists. We have to balance the needs of residents and the needs of businesses.”
Miller retired from a 20-year career in local real estate in 2000. Prior to that, she was a computer programmer for Eastern Airlines in Miami before moving to Islamorada in 1980.
Mayor Pete Bacheler currently holds Seat 1. Last Friday, he confirmed to the Free Press that he will seek re-election but was otherwise mum on campaign talking points. He said profiling council candidates was premature.
Councilman Mark Gregg and Buddy Pinder have filed for re-election to their respective Seats 2 and 3. Rosenthal and David Webb currently hold Seats 4 and 5, respectively. No one had filed for those seats as of Monday.
Council members currently serve two-year terms. Qualifying period is Aug. 9-16.