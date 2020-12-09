ISLAMORADA — An 89-year-old Boca Raton woman reported missing on Sunday, Nov. 29, was stopped on U.S. 1 the next morning by deputies.
Loretta Blanche Santos was not injured after deputies were forced to use spike strips to stop her small white sedan at approximately 5:50 a.m. at mile marker 87.
Santos was taken to Mariners Hospital, where she stayed until family members arrived.
The incident began when other drivers reported a reckless driver at mile marker 61 in a small white sedan. The vehicle was weaving into on-coming traffic and nearly hit a guard rail, witnesses said. The sedan had its hazard lights on.
Deputy Christopher Kilmurray spotted a 2009 Ford Focus fitting the description traveling northbound at mile marker 77. He turned on his lights and siren, but the car did not stop. Kilmurray reported the license plate number and 911 specialists said the vehicle was registered to an elderly woman recently reported missing from Boca Raton.
Sgt. Nick Whiteman also began following the sedan. Deputy Nelson Sanchez eventually deployed the spike strips in order to stop the car. The car drove into the southbound lane before stopping on the southbound shoulder.
Kilmurray asked the driver, identified as Santos, if she was OK or injured. Santos stated she was fine and just driving home. She said she must have run something over and that’s why she stopped, reports say. Santos advised she believed she was in Palm Beach County.
Deputies called Boca Raton Police to inform them that Santos was found and that she was safe.