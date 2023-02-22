KEY LARGO — A 76-year-old man from Scott City, Missouri, died last Wednesday after snorkeling on Molasses Reef.
Wesley Lillibridge was snorkeling with the Sea Dwellers Dive Center at 2:15 p.m. when he was found unresponsive in the water, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
The crew began CPR, which continued en route to shore at Marina Avenue, where Lillibridge was pronounced dead. Foul play is not believed to be a factor. Autopsy results are pending.
