ISLAMORADA — It’s a push-me-pull-you kind of election result in Islamorada. Three incumbents were returned to Village Council seats, and two new but familiar faces will join them.
As unsuccessful council candidate Sue Miller put it, “It appears our village is split. Half are OK with the status quo; the other half are looking for new leadership. But one thing was crystal clear: the people weren’t looking to give politicians a raise.”
In addition to choosing five council members, Islamorada voters rejected a charter amendment to double the council’s monthly compensation of $1,000 a month. Almost 76% of voters said no to $2,000 monthly.
As the dust settled and a hurricane skirted by the Keys, incumbent Mark Gregg reflected on retaining his seat in a race against philanthropist and Everglades protector Mary Barley, a longtime Islamorada resident, by a margin of about 133 votes.
Gregg said he dislikes asking for money, so his campaign was largely self-funded. However, supporters offered checks to back his efforts nonetheless. While on council and serving on Islamorada citizens’ committees, Gregg has been a champion of accessory uses to be used as workforce/affordable housing, also called mothers-in-law quarters, and hopes to move that idea forward in the coming months.
He said some residents don’t want any more housing in the village, period.
“We’re becoming very elitist,” Gregg said. “We’re becoming more like Ocean Reef, but that’s not reality. I don’t want to be like that. A good number of our village staff come down from Miami, car-pooling — especially public works employees. Others live in Key Largo.”
Gregg wants to help alleviate the lack of housing with serious efforts toward designing a plan for affordable housing that works here.
He said he is ready to move beyond the campaign’s nastiness stemming from “dark money,” or well-financed mailers and advertisements associated with the Islamorada Community Alliance, he said.
Nevertheless, Gregg sees it as positive that voters chose three incumbents to work alongside two “freshmen” on council. Incumbents Buddy Pinder and Henry Rosenthal won races for their respective council seats while newcomers Elizabeth Jolin and Sharon Mahoney are to replace Pete Bacheler and David Webb.
Jolin said, “I am looking forward to serving as a councilwoman and know that the newly-elected group is dedicated and well-intentioned. I hope we can initiate an updated strategic plan and elevate environmental advocacy.”
With the election over, Gregg said he’s turning the page, beginning a new slate. While it’s sad to lose [Webb] and [Bacheler], he said, he welcomes his new working partners. He appreciates the council no longer will be all “old white men” with two women aboard, specifying diversity is beneficial. He hopes the council will be able to blend different ideas and come up with new “packages” or solutions. “That’s ideal, and then of course, we must put them in action,” he said.
His opponent, Barley, did not return calls for comment.
Rosenthal was patient while his race comprised of five candidates was so close that he did not want to comment on the unofficial results which showed him ahead by six votes. Late Friday afternoon, after a provisional count, machine count and hand count by the Supervisor of Elections Office, Rosenthal was assured he won by five votes.
Miller fought a tough battle against Buddy Pinder, who became her opponent at the last-minute. Pinder was registered to run for a different seat but switched with Bacheler.
Pinder and fellow winning candidate Mahoney touted their family’s longevity in the Keys, both having grown up here, and how much they loved the community.
Pinder said, “I am interested in hearing from the residents of our village about what is important to them. I am interested in being the best representative I can on their behalf. In the upcoming months, I would like to address issues with affordable housing, updates to the TDR (transferable development rights) ordinance, determine how the [building permit] moratorium is going to affect our village after 2023, work on strategic planning for the purchase of conservation lands, and very important to me is to start working on a comprehensive plan to address stormwater runoff, which is an environmental issue that the village of Islamorada can address with respect to nearshore water quality. Also, I thank [voters] for placing [their] trust in me.”
Miller, while doing research, thought the Plantation Key precinct made the difference for her opponent, Pinder.
“They voted heavily on Election Day, versus early voting or by mail,” she said. Demographics may have added to her loss in that precinct, she thought. She added she was insulted by Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay, an elected official himself, appearing in campaign ads endorsing her opponent. “He represents us all,” she said.
Incumbent Rosenthal is valued among members of the JOY (Just Older Youth) Center who seek space in Islamorada for their programs that primarily serve those 50 and over. Rosenthal is viewed as a strong champion for JOY. He recommended $50,000 be placed in the village budget to help fund a senior center. “That’s a priority,” he said.
Mahoney, who said she watches council meetings online or attends in person, said she decided to run partially due to her family history.
“My parents moved here in the ‘50s, and my father started the Republican party here,” she said. He also was appointed as a “water commissioner” and voted to install the pipeline that runs the length of the Keys, she said.
“I ran in memory of my father and what he did [for the Keys],” she said, fondly recalling being one of those Keys kids that played football in the middle of U.S. 1 because there was no traffic, and living on 4 acres with 250 feet of bayfront land and scooping up 20 crawfish at a time. “I’m blessed.”
A floral shop owner, Mahoney believes she was victorious because residents know and appreciate her community efforts. “For 21 years, I’ve run charity tournaments for spay and neuter services” for stray and abandoned cats.
Her primary goal on council is to “slow the runaway train,” citing excessive traffic and overdevelopment. “I’m not sure whether it can be slowed down. Traffic is not our fault because traffic is going through us to get Marathon and Key West, but we’re suffering,” she said.
She added she had a positive campaign. “I ran and had no problem with anybody. I did it with a pure heart, but we’re losing [our town]. It’s all about money down here now. My intention is to make this place more livable and improve the quality of our waters.
“I’m going to fight for residents. Tourists are going to come anyway. We know what residents are going through; we put up with the craziness. ... Maybe we can make the residents feel appreciated.”
The new council will take the oath of office in December.