KEY LARGO — With more students and a full staff, the Montessori Academy of the Upper Keys appears to be bucking local and national enrollment and employment trends.
Located at 5 Transylvania Avenue just feet from the Overseas Highway, the eight-lot facility has new ownership that Director Kay Bender-Velardi credits for the school’s recent success.
“We’ve probably doubled in enrollment,” she said. The school serves ages 5 and under.
The school and property were purchased by Anna Gonzalez-Becerra, who runs Brainy Bunch Learning LLC, in October 2021, with the full transition of ownership taking place in December 2021.
“They’ve done some really amazing things for our community already,” said Velardi, who has directed the school for more than three years after relocating to the Upper Keys from the Tampa-St. Petersburg area.
“In the past, the school was rented, and the land was owned by somebody else,” she said.
And in an era with schools across the United States with shorter staffs and crumbling infrastructure, the Montessori school was struggling itself.
“It really kind of fell into disrepair, and they came in and they put hurricane-impact windows in, and they painted and put a brand-new playground system in, because the old one was falling apart. It was a sad little school when they took over. I was duct-taping things back together. (The former owners) didn’t care about maintaining the building,” she said.
Since then, it’s been a 180-shift for the school that offers the alternative of Montessori education, which seeks to integrate natural interests and activities into the learning system.
“Now, we’re opening up new classrooms,” Velardi said.
The school is also now upgraded with new equipment furniture and more.
Brainy Bunch Learning LLC has been crucial to the school’s rebound, but all wouldn’t be possible without the assistance of the Early Learning Coalition of Miami-Dade and Monroe County, Velardi added.
“They basically said, ‘Give us your wishlist,’ and they purchased every single item on our wishlist. And it was over $10,000 (in purchases),” she said.
Brainy Bunch Learning LLC has increased community outreach as well, connecting parents, students and teachers with a “Parents’ Night Out” on weekends once a month, a “Trunk-Or-Treat” event on Halloween Night and the like.
The upgrades to the school are just the beginning. Also in the works are a new flooring plan, kitchen and bathroom updates, a landscaping project, a new school sign and more.
The response so far from the Upper Keys community has been tremendous, the director said.
“The (reaction) has been so positive. Everyone loves all of these improvements, and the new policies and procedures that have been just put into place. It’s been really positive,” Velardi said.
The school is on solid footing, too.
“Actually, we’re staffed really well right now, which is shocking. We’ve had our teachers here for a really long time, and we treat them well,” she said. “The new owners increased everyone’s salary, big time.”