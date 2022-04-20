ISLAMORADA — State Rep. Jim Mooney, R-Islamorada, will be the guest speaker at the Upper Keys Republican Club meeting on Monday, April 25, at the Islamorada Moose Lodge, 81573 Overseas Highway.

The club’s social gathering starts at 5:30 p.m. followed by a 6 p.m. regular meeting and a 7:30 p.m. business meeting.

Dinner is $15. Reservations must be made by Friday, April 22, at ukrc@keysgop.com.