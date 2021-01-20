KEY LARGO — Approval of a grant agreement between the county and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission that would cover about $24,000 of the estimated total cost of $31,900 to remove two derelict vessels from Lake Surprise is expected at this week’s Monroe County Commission meeting.
The $24,069 is the remaining amount available in FWC’s fiscal year 2019-20 budget for this grant program.
The remaining $7,831 in project costs will be provided from the county’s fiscal year 2020-21 Boating Improvement Fund balance.
“In addition to this specific grant agreement, the Marine Resources Office’s staff has also secured and utilized over $181,707 in funding through this FWC grant program for the removal of 23 additional derelict vessels since March 2020. The associated grant agreements were executed by the County Administrator as they did not require County match funding,” the commission meeting agenda says.
Targeted for removal are a 55-foot white and blue houseboat for the estimated cost of $22,000 and a 33-foot white sailboat, which are just two boats littering the Lake Surprise, an area ripe for derelict vessels and houseboat rentals which FWC has been targeting.
“There is a large houseboat and sailboat that we couldn’t find the owners for,” FWC Officer Jason Rafter said. “They look like they’ve been dumped there unfortunately.”
FWC is working toward removing at least three other derelict vessels in Lake Surprise as an overall initiative to de-litter the area at the entrance to Key Largo.
“There are lot of variables that play into getting DVs [derelict vessels] removed, but hopefully they’ll be out of there soon,” Rafter said.