KEY LARGO — Mote Marine Laboratory held a ceremonial ribbon-cutting Thursday, Aug. 11, to celebrate the opening of its newest land-based coral nursery and its first location in Key Largo.

Stationed on the grounds of Reefhouse Resort and Marina, formerly known as the Key Largo Bay Marriott Beach Resort, the grand opening featured a meet-and-greet session for residents, public officials and other supporters.

