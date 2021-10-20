UPPER KEYS — A 25-year-old Miami man on a sport motorcycle was arrested Tuesday, Oct. 12, after allegedly fleeing from deputies on U.S. 1.
Cristofer Genao was charged with two counts of felony fleeing and eluding and not having a driver’s license or motorcycle endorsement, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
The incident began at 4:54 p.m. when the sheriff’s office received word of a motorcycle southbound on U.S. 1 at mile marker 111 passing on the shoulder at a high rate of speed.
Deputy Victor Morales spotted the motorcycle at mile marker 104 traveling 81 mph in a 45 mph zone, reports say. Morales attempted to stop the motorcycle, but it reached speeds in excess of 100 mph. Morales terminated his pursuit for safety reasons.
Detective Garrett Bragg later spotted the motorcycle at mile marker 88 traveling about 65 mph in a 45 mph zone, reports say. Bragg attempted a traffic stop, but the motorcycle accelerated in excess of 80 mph. Bragg terminated his pursuit
Sgt. Gregg Johnson next spotted the motorcycle at mile marker 86.7 as it approached his patrol car from behind. Deputy Nestor Argote pulled onto U.S. 1 behind the motorcycle and turned on his lights and siren. Johnson also turned on his lights and siren. The motorcycle pulled over and stopped at mile marker 86.4.