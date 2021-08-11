Sorry, an error occurred.
Soriano Vargas
KEY LARGO — A 22-year-old Miami motorist was arrested Friday night for allegedly brandishing a firearm in front of another motorist on U.S. 1.
Juan Alberto Soriano Vargas was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of improper exhibition of a firearm, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
A driver and passenger stated they were northbound near mile marker 95 when the driver of another vehicle displayed a firearm in what they believed as a threatening manner.
The suspect vehicle was stopped at approximately 7:53 p.m. near mile marker 102 by deputies Jamie Miller and Jason Farr. The driver and his passenger matched the descriptions provided.
Two Taurus 9mm handguns were found in the suspect vehicle, reports say.
The driver, Soriano Vargas, was arrested and taken to jail. The passenger was released from the scene.