KEY LARGO — A 59-year-old motorist accused of eluding deputies and striking a concrete barrier on U.S. 1 was arrested Tuesday, Dec. 15.
Janet Lee Crane of Key Largo was charged with fleeing and eluding, reckless driving and DUI, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office received reports at approximately 2:47 p.m. of a reckless Ford Mustang traveling southbound on the 18-Mile Stretch.
Deputy Jacques Rozek attempted to stop the Mustang after spotting it near mile marker 105, but the driver did not stop. Rozek noted the Mustang was traveling 77 mph in a 45 mph zone. Deputy Ashley Monaco and Sgt. Sydney Whitehouse joined the pursuit.
The Mustang turned onto Snapper Avenue and then stopped in a residential driveway. The driver was identified as Crane.
Crane failed field sobriety exercises, reports say.
A motorist who reported the reckless driver on the 18-Mile Stretch provided cell phone video that showed the Mustang swerving on the highway and hitting a concrete barrier, reports say.