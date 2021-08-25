KEY LARGO — A 25-year-old Homestead motorist was arrested after allegedly failing to stop for the same deputy twice on the same day.
Samuel Lee Bush was charged with fleeing and eluding, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
The first incident began at 2:22 a.m. Aug. 18. Deputy Cristian Santos clocked a northbound Tesla traveling 74 mph in a 45 mph zone on U.S. 1 near mile marker 102.5.
The deputy attempted to make a traffic stop, but the Tesla did not stop and was followed north of mile marker 106, reports say. The deputy was able to get a license plate number and stopped his pursuit, noting the Tesla was not making any evasive maneuvers.
Later that same day, at approximately 9:35 p.m., Santos was notified of reckless Tesla traveling north on U.S. 1 near mile marker 94. The deputy spotted the Tesla and noted it was traveling 75 mph in a 45 mph zone. As the deputy attempted to make a traffic stop, two vehicles in front of the Tesla pulled off the road, but the driver of the Tesla continued to travel north.
The deputy recognized the Telsa as the same that failed to stop previously. The driver of the Tesla, later identified as Bush, stopped after approximately a quarter mile.
Bush stated he was unsure why he didn’t immediately stop in either incident, and he was taken to jail.