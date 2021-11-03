KEY LARGO — A 40-year-old local man was arrested on a drug charge last week after he was reported driving recklessly.
Kristian David Demblans was charged with possessing marijuana, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. Multiple baggies containing white powder also found in the vehicle Demblans was driving are being sent to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement lab for testing, the sheriff’s office said.
Deputy Scott Costa was on patrol at approximately 6:31 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25, when he received a report of a reckless driver traveling southbound on U.S. 1 near Tavernier Creek. A caller stated the driver of the Nissan Maxima struck a curb so hard that it caused the driver to hit his head against the window and crack it.
Costa spotted the Nissan and stopped it near mile marker 84. There was an odor of marijuana emanating from the car, Costa reported. A search turned up marijuana, multiple baggies and a straw, all containing white powder, a glass pipe, three hypodermic needles and a large number other small baggies, Costa reported.
Demblans was taken to jail, but was released without bond.
Demblans was released from state prison in 2018 after conviction on drug charges. He was also arrested in 2020 for DUI and 2019 on drug charges. Demblans’ twin brother, Adrian, is currently serving a 10-year sentence for his accessory role in a double homicide in Tavernier in 2015.
Convicted murderer Jeremy Macauley attempted to implicate both Demblans brothers in the murders of Carlos Ortiz, 30, and Tara Rosado, 26, as part of his defense.