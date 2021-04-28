KEY LARGO — A 23-year-old Miami motorist was arrested Saturday after deputies say they found heroin and other drugs in his car.
Cesar Eduardo Diaz Vazquez was charged with trafficking heroin, possession of heroin and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputy Cristian Santos was conducting speed enforcement near mile marker 96 on U.S. 1 at approximately 1:51 a.m. when he observed an Infiniti car traveling 65 mph in a 45 mph zone. Santos stopped the vehicle and saw some marijuana when the driver, identified as Diaz Vazquez, opened the glove box.
Diaz Vazquez did not have a medical marijuana card.
A search of the car turned up 14 grams of heroin in separate packaged baggies for sale, three bags of marijuana candies and $881 in suspected drug proceeds, reports say.
Diaz Vazquez was taken to jail.