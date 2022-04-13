TAVERNIER — A 25-year-old Florida City motorist was arrested after allegedly pointing a handgun at another motorist in a road rage incident Friday.
Laquavius Levon Hudson was charged with aggravated assault, tampering with evidence and improper exhibition of a firearm, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies and detectives responded to Burton Drive at approximately 4 p.m. regarding a road rage incident.
The motorist stated he and the suspect, later identified as Hudson, were driving on Burton Drive toward U.S. 1 when Hudson passed him at a high rate of speed. The man stated he confronted Hudson at the red light before both parties continued north on U.S. 1.
The man accused Hudson of pointing a black handgun at him while they were traveling on U.S. 1.
Detectives found the suspect vehicle a short time later and identified Hudson as the driver. A 9mm magazine was found in the car, reports say.
Hudson stated he was traveling from his girlfriend’s house nearby to his work. He acknowledged a confrontation with another motorist occurred earlier, reports say.
Detectives went to the girlfriend’s house, where she consented to a search, reports say. A loaded 9mm H&K handgun was found there. The magazine found in the car was compatible with the discovered handgun, reports say. A second magazine was also found with the gun.
The other motorist identified Hudson as the suspect. Hudson was taken to jail.