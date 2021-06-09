KEY LARGO — A 29-year-old Miami man was charged last Thursday afternoon for fleeing during a traffic stop, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Ryan Scott Brooks was charged with fleeing and eluding, resisting an officer without violence and possession of synthetic cannabinoids. Brooks was also cited for illegal window tint.
Deputy Jose Hernandez stopped a black Honda driven by Brooks at approximately 3:49 p.m. on U.S. 1 near mile marker 96 for suspicion of illegal window tint.
Brooks drove off after a brief exchange with Hernandez, reports say. Hernandez followed Brooks as speeds varied between 50 and 60 mph. Brooks stopped at mile marker 100, but refused to exit the vehicle. Brooks eventually opened the door.
Brooks was taken into custody without further incident.
A marijuana vape pen was found in Brooks’ pocket. Brooks was taken to jail.