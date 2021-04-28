ISLAMORADA — A 20-year-old Hialeah motorist was arrested Tuesday, April 20, on multiple drug charges after deputies say more than 4 ounces of marijuana was found in his pickup truck.
Brian Ramos-Sanchez was charged with possession of marijuana without a prescription, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.
Deputy Jorge Moreno at mile marker 86 at 8:48 p.m. when he received information that a black Ford F-150 on U.S. 1 had a suspended registration and the owner’s driver’s license was also suspended. A truck matching the description with the same tag number passed Moreno and he performed a traffic stop. The registered owner was driving and identified as Ramos-Sanchez.
There was a strong odor of marijuana emanating from the truck. Moreno observed marijuana and a partially smoked marijuana cigarette in plain sight in the truck, reports say. He also observed a vape pen. Neither Ramos-Sanchez nor the 21-year-old female passenger had a medical marijuana card.
A search of the truck yielded 4.2 ounces of marijuana stored in various containers, a receipt ledger and a scale.
Ramos-Sanchez was taken to jail. The passenger was not charged in the incident.