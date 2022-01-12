PLANTATION KEY — At a Jan. 4 hearing at the Plantation Key courthouse, Circuit Judge Luis Garcia called Daniel Weisberger’s case for a status hearing. The young man charged with homicide, who was attending via webcam from the jail on Stock Island, appeared on the screen in a chair rocking back and forth.
Garcia asked a correctional officer to help Weisberger, 18, to the stand, where he continued to sway with his arms wrapped around him, saying nothing. Garcia, who has been familiar with Weisberger for years through proceedings in family court, remarked that he “does not look well.” Weisberger’s attorney, Coral Gables-based Edward O’Donnell, said to the judge that he’d spoken with his client the day before, when he’d seemed better.
It caused an emotional response from Weisberger’s mother. His father, Ari Poholek, later said that it’s the worst that he’s seen his son appear since he entered jail over a year and a half ago.
“In all the other hearings, I’ve never seen Daniel anything like that,” he said. He added that his son had displayed some of the same behavior to a lesser extent at his last hearing, saying that Daniel had been “rocking in his chair. He seemed to be speaking repetitively. He seemed like he was kind of in a trance.”
The next day, O’Donnell filed a motion for a competency hearing.
Weisberger’s attorneys have been attempting to get him evaluated by forensic psychiatrist Mark Mills for a number of months. His examinations have been held up due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and at the Jan. 4 hearing, O’Donnell told the judge that due to the spike in COVID cases amidst the spread of the omicron variant, Mills would not be willing to visit the jail for now.
Florida statutes state that a defendant has to have a rational understanding of the proceedings against him or her in order to hold a trial. It requires that a defendant must be evaluated by no less than two experts before the court takes further action. If experts find that the defendant is mentally incompetent to proceed, “the expert shall report on any recommended treatment for the defendant to attain competence to proceed.”
The state operates a number of facilities where “competency restoration” can take place. The Florida Office of Program Policy Analysis and Government Accountability says “persons judged to be incompetent to proceed due to mental illness are provided medical and psychological treatment services to stabilize their condition.” Once the defendant is deemed to have regained competence, legal proceedings resume. A 2008 report by the OPPAGA showed that such facilities are quite costly, and Poholek said he is concerned being sent to one could interfere with his son’s education.
Meanwhile, Weisberger has been in jail since May 2020, and his father worries that his mental state is declining. A spokesman for the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said a licensed mental health counselor is available at the main jail 40 hours a week, an advanced psych practitioner was available 14 hours a week and a psychiatrist was available four hours per week. All inmates who have mental health needs are housed at the main jail, the spokesman said.
“His mental health condition has been deteriorating for months and now we’ve seen the worst yet,” Poholek said.
Weisberger is accused of stabbing his younger brother, 14-year-old Pascal, to death in May 2020, and then attacking Poholek with a knife. Weisberger, who was 17 at the time, was charged as an adult. It is not uncommon for states to charge older teens as adults in murder cases. Some states even have laws that automatically transfer youths to adult courts if they are above a certain age and are charged with rape or murder. But Poholek said he believes Weisberger should be charged as a minor and should not be given a harsh prison sentence, fearing that he will lose his remaining son.
Poholek said that Weisberger was once a bright, well-liked and involved child in the Upper Keys community, but claims that he was abused by his mother, which she has previously denied. As Daniel entered his late teen years, he developed worsening mental illness and the problem was exacerbated when he turned to substance abuse, Poholek said.
On the day of Weisberger’s attack, he was briefly a fugitive before he walked into U.S. 1 traffic and was hit by a car traveling 30 mph. He was in a coma for a number of weeks but regained consciousness, and Poholek said he’s been having severe headaches and cognitive issues as a result.
Poholek maintains that Weisberger was not a calculated killer, but rather he “killed his brother while in a psychotic state of mind and has been filled with grief ever since.” He said his son has been focused on getting a high school diploma, attending school through a virtual program and hopes to be able to have some sort of productive life, instead of a lengthy prison sentence. But in order to do that, he will need extensive mental health treatment, Poholek said.
Poholek said both victims in the case, he and Pascal, want or would want Weisberger to be given mental health treatment as opposed to imprisonment.
“The last thing Pascal would want in the world was for his brother to be treated this way. He would be the first person to grab a sign and stand in front of the courthouse,” he said.