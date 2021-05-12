ISLAMORADA — A 61-year-old local man was arrested late Thursday night after he was allegedly found naked from the waist down sleeping near a trash bin behind Plantation Key School.
Robert Louis Lambert was charged with trespassing and resisting arrest, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.
Deputy Scott Costa responded at approximately 9:46 p.m. whereupon he was met by facility staff who directed him to Lambert, who Costa recognized from previous encounters with law enforcement. Costa noted Lambert was not wearing shorts, but there were located nearby.
Costa woke Lambert who began to tense his body and pinned his arm while refusing to be handcuffed, reports say. Deputy Anfernee Rodriguez also responded.
Lambert was taken to jail.