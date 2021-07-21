TAVERNIER — Autism affects about one in every 54 children. Of the 11,000 children living in Monroe County, an estimated 210 have this developmental disorder, according to Stephanie Ferrer, co-director of the new Carrie Brazer Center for Autism in Tavernier.
The county’s public schools have Exceptional Student Education programs, but those services are dealing with children with a wide array of learning disabilities. The Brazer Center will be the first school of its kind with services specifically to assist with teaching children with autism, according to Ferrer.
The new center is having its grand opening and accepting enrollment for the 2021-22 school year. Classes will begin Aug. 30 at its new location at 92295 Overseas Highway, the previous site of Ocean Studies Charter School and before that First Montessori. Roughly a dozen students last week were already signed up to attend from as far south as Marathon and as far north as Homestead.
The original campus of the Carrie Brazer Center was founded in Miami in 1999. Brazer is a special education teacher with a master’s degree in varying exceptionalities. The center’s programs are based on applied behavioral analysis and positive discipline, which Ferrer described as “kind but firm.”
The school’s services will include behavioral therapy, speech therapy, occupational therapy and parent training in the course of a full day of school.
What separates the center from the programs at the other schools is the amount of individualized and specialized attention students will get, Ferrer said.
“It’s a very loving environment that I think is sometimes missed in a traditional school,” she said.
Although it is specialized around autism, the center can also accommodate children with other learning disabilities. It’s currently offering a summer camp during weekdays. The camp features sensory enriching activities such as going to the beach and pool, kayaking, dolphin shows, bird sanctuaries and museums. In a video about the center, Brazer stressed the importance of giving the students more active things to do.
“When you give a child a hug when you come in in the morning and you sing with them and play on the floor with them instead of asking them to sit in a chair all day long, it makes a big difference,” Brazer said.
The center not only offers onsite classes but it will also come to the homes of its students to work with parents in ensuring their child is getting the adequate specialized services at home.
The center’s curriculum seeks to give students both a traditional classroom learning and socialization setup and one-on-one personal interaction with registered behavior technicians, in accordance with each student’s individualized education plan.
Jill Campbell, president of the nonprofit Autism Society of the Florida Keys, is not connected to the new Carrie Brazer center, but said she is “super excited” for families to have the new resources. She hopes they will be able to last a long time, adding that other applied behavioral analysis centers have opened in the Keys before and shut down, being that it is difficult to find a central location to be close to enough students.
Autism first came onto Campbell’s radar years ago, when her son received a diagnosis at the age of 2. At the time, she was overwhelmed. She didn’t have much of an idea what autism was and there was little to no support for parents of autistic children in the Keys. She began to read about the early signs of autism and began to line them up with her son. The early diagnosis is key, Campbell said. Her son is now 17 and has a girlfriend, a learner’s permit and a knack for sports.
Campbell said her son received speech therapy and applied behavioral analysis therapy once he received his diagnosis. She would drive him to a facility in Miami for years to receive them. A major challenge is that insurance companies have historically been reluctant to cover autism therapies, but they are beginning to come around, she said.
“If they get that service, it changes their entire life,” Campbell said. “When I first got the diagnosis, they said he’d be institutionalized. Now he’s driving a car.”
Campbell remarked on some of the early signs of autism that toddlers display. These can include a reluctance to make eye contact; she recalls her son not looking at her when she tried to take a picture of him. Difficulty socializing is another, as well as sensory disorders. She said some autistic children cannot tolerate foods of a certain texture and are often picky eaters as a result.
Autistic children may also struggle transitioning from one activity to another. Campbell used the example of if she had her son at a park, she would need to give him advanced warning to let him know they were next going to the pool.
The need for routine made the pandemic, and all the disruption it brought about, especially difficult on children with autism, Campbell said. The things they once knew to be organized were thrown into a flux. It was also difficult for some to wear a mask, as it irritated sensory issues. She said it required therapy for some to put them on.
“Now it’s taking therapy to get them to take the masks off,” she said.
Campbell’s son goes to a private school in Homestead that as pandemic restrictions began to ease gave students the option of going to school in-person or remotely. They opted for in-person when it became available, so he could begin to socialize again.
For more information about the Carrie Brazer Center for Autism in Tavernier, visit cbc4autism.org.