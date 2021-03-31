KEY LARGO — A fork, a cup, a pen and a zip tie are just some of the plastics washed ashore that Coastal Waters Revitalization volunteers recently plucked from a bed of sargassum seaweed.
The new organization was founded by Coral Shores High School graduate Nick Macshane, who said his frustration has skyrocketed after witnessing the amount of plastic floating in nearshore waters.
Coastal Waters Revitalization has been organizing community cleanups with the intent of removing as many micro-plastics as possible from the water.
“This is basic environmental conservation. We are locals just trying to cleanup our home. We are born and raised in the Keys and we are trying to make a difference,” Macshane said. “We’ve organized a few events and have been doing small area cleanups amongst ourselves. That’s something we all should be doing.”
On Feb. 21, Coastal Waters Revitalization and community partners organized a cleanup with about 30 volunteers that removed 413 pounds of trash.
The next targeted dates for cleanups are from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 3 at Taylor Creek Village and April 4 at Dagny Johnson Key Largo Hammock Botanical State Park. Both events are in partnership with Monroe County Solid Waste, Upper Keys Sanitary Services and Overseas Trucking and Bobcat.
“I’m hoping we get a decent turnout of volunteers. We may get more on Saturday [April 3] than we do on Sunday since it’s Easter, but I’m hoping people do come out. To me, the earth is as sacred as my church,” Macshane said.
“Taylor Creek [Village] neighborhood is a real mess,” he added. “There was a homeless camp set up back there and when they got evicted, they left behind all of their worldly possessions. They just picked up and left it all behind.”
Registration is required to access the remote area of Dagny Johnson.
Key Largo resident Kim Hamilton has already signed up to pick up debris, which she says is profuse.
“My husband and I are going to take our boat over and clean up. Our oceans and shorelines need to be cleaned up. They’re a mess,” she said. “I wish everyone cleaned up after themselves, but they don’t. I’ve done several cleanups in the past with MarineLab, so I’m excited to do this. It’s amazing how much trash you see when you go out on the boat. There’s a need for this. It’s a good thing to do.”
Macshane said his wish is for people to consume less single-use plastics and plastic packaging. Large-scale cleanups coordinated with like-minded organizations are on Coastal Waters Revitalization’s horizons.
“We are planning on an Earth Day event which falls on Thursday and Boy Scout Troop 912 contacted me to do another Harry Harris cleanup,” he said.
Volunteers are asked to bring gloves, buckets and whatever instrument necessary to scoop up trash. Drinking water, sunblock and bug spray are recommended.
For more information about Coastal Waters Revitalization and its mission to educate the public on the importance of protecting the Keys fragile aquatic ecosystems from pollution, visit coastalwatersrevitalization.com or find them on Facebook or Instagram.
To register for the Dagny Johnson Key Largo Hammock Botanical State Park, call Macshane at 303-815-4012.