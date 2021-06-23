ISLAMORADA — Last week’s Local Planning Agency meeting convened with three new appointees on the seven-member board.
Named to the LPA by Councilman Mark Gregg at the May meeting was former councilwoman Deb Gillis. Mayor Buddy Pinder selected Coral Shores High School Athletic Director Rich Russell and Vice Mayor Pete Bacheler tapped Dr. Stanley Zuba, who is also a member of the Florida Keys Mosquito Control District Board.
Pastor Tony Hammon, Mirna Hormechea, Lorie Lalonde and Chair Leslie Rhyne retained their seats.
Gillis was appointed as LPA vice chair. Russell was absent from the meeting.
“I wanted to give the LPA some depth of knowledge and experience that some of the newer members may not have,” Gregg said of his selection of Gillis. “With that she brings institutional knowledge. The biggest problems they face are buildout in 2023 and sea-level rise. Deb has been in the Keys long enough to see the changes and how it’s affecting businesses, homes, construction requirements and rising insurance costs.”
Gillis said serving on the LPA board is not easy. Ahead of the meeting she spent a few hours reviewing the agenda materials.
“I’ve only been to one meeting, but it has given me a deeper respect for the work that they do for the council,” Gillis said.
The LPA reviews and recommends development requests and policies to the council.
As for her first priority, Gillis said accessibility tops the list, seconded by balancing development.
“Going forward I’m going to try to push a more user-friendly agenda,” she said. “My goal is to make it easier to find the information and how to participate via Zoom. I feel that the committee should be striking a happy medium between commercial and residential development. There are appropriate places for development and inappropriate places with environments that we need to protect. Of course, there will be reviews of decisions that were made 20 years ago that shouldn’t have been made and there will always be opposition, but we have to do what we can. We have to consider how much redevelopment since we are out of ground, or do we make it stay the sleepy village that incorporated?”
During last week’s meeting, the LPA recommended approval of requests to rezone two single-family residences as residential estates, including the former Carl Hiaasen home at mile marker 76.4 and a home at 82539 Old Highway.
Zuba questioned why the less-than-2-acre property at mile marker 76.4 and the home at mile marker 82.5 were requesting the rezoning if not to become transient rental properties.
“Is this a veiled attempt to make this a future vacation rental?” he asked.
No mention was made of vacation rentals in the staff report, which recommended approval.
Both Hormechea and Zuba dissented on rezoning the former Hiaasen property.
As for the property at mile marker 82.5, applicant Christopher Trentine said, “When you are a residential estate in Islamorada, you are a thing. It’s kind of becoming a thing. ... I don’t think [weekly rentals] will be a problem. There are no development plans, just trying to keep up with the neighbors.”
The motion to approve that rezoning passed with Hormechea as the sole dissenter.
The LPA unanimously approved a zoning map amendment and a Future Land Use Map change from settlers residential to highway commercial and from residential medium to a mixed-use designation for The Banyan Tree boutique and the adjacent apartments to unify the lots and to accommodate overflow parking for the shop.
Less than 10% of all the parcels in Islamorada are mixed-use, according to staff.
The LPA unanimously opposed rezoning a .55 acre parcel from native residential to highway commercial at the east corner of the intersection of the Overseas Highway and Coral Road. The applicant requested the change to build offices with workforce housing above.
More than 15% of the highway commercial properties, or 85 properties, are vacant, according to staff. The property was originally designated as commercial before the village incorporated.
The LPA’s recommendations will go before the council for ultimate approval or denial in a future meeting.
The next LPA meeting is scheduled for July 12. A draft ordinance of what constitutes a farmers market is expected. For more information, visit islamorada.fl.us.