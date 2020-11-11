ISLAMORADA — Former councilman Mark Gregg edged out former councilwoman Cheryl Meads by 99 votes last week to win Seat 2 on the Islamorada Village Council.
The race had taken a negative tone as Meads, who stepped down from the Village Council in January to focus on her South Florida Water Management District seat, hit Gregg, a semiretired attorney, with attack ads questioning his effort to secure additional development rights on a property he owned in 2003 during his first stint on the council.
Gregg won with 51.16% of the vote, to Meads’ 48.84%.
“Three good men won, David Webb, Buddy Pinder and Henry Rosenthal,” Meads said. “We have three new excellent councilmen. ... One of those three will be the new mayor.”
“I knew it was going to be tight,” said Gregg, who serves on Islamorada’s Local Planning Agency. “After this blood sport campaign, our community needs to come back together.”
For now, Gregg said he’s focused with familiarizing himself with his fellow councilmen. Gregg is the only councilman with previous experience serving on the five-member board.
“I have a lot of great ideas in mind, but they’re going to come a little slower than I had originally wanted,” Gregg said. “I want to make sure that I don’t interfere with ongoing business. I hear there is an administrative challenge to the last ordinance that just passed. That may have some impact on some of the things that I want to do.”
Gregg said he anticipates initially discussing a charter review to stagger council terms and change term length. By the time new council members learn the issues, their two-year terms expire, he said.
“We may have a charter review, to deal with exactly what we have right now, which is five new council members,” he said. “We should stagger terms. We could have a situation where there is no one with institutional knowledge serving the board. We need to have experience. There needs to be someone who can transition the old with the new. The continuity from one council to the next is important.”
“The other issue is the length of the term. It’s two years now and when I first served, it was four years. This very well may come up and, of course, the village manager.”
Village Manager Seth Lawless stepped down this summer due to health issues and was replaced on an interim basis by Finance Director Maria Bassett. The new council will be tasked with hiring a new top administrator.
Gregg’s colleague on the LPA, private land-use planner Pete Bacheler, will also matriculate to the Village Council for a two-year term after defeating real estate agent and interior designer Frank Lavin, 55.77% to 44.23%, in the Seat 1 race.
“I’m very excited. This is the second time I’ve run and this time, I’ve actually won,” Bacheler said. “A lot of people went out of their way to help me get here. There’s one thing I want to accomplish right away. I want to get the package together to fill the vacancy of the city manager. It takes quite a bit of time and it can be a long process.”
Rosenthal, a retired restaurateur and entertainer, won the Seat 4 race after his opponent, incumbent Ken Davis, died in September.
“There are a lot of important things to look forward to,” Rosenthal said. “I intend to be fair and impartial. I’ve been here 54 years. I’ve done a lot since I’ve been here, but I guess I still have more to do.”
Rosenthal said he’d like to sponsor an item on his inaugural council meeting but declined to discuss it with the Free Press in advance. He said his main focus is on familiarizing himself with his fellow councilmen and procedures.
Like Gregg, Rosenthal too said a charter review is in “the realm of possibilities.”
Pinder, a longtime contractor and construction consultant, defeated Jenny Bell-Thomson, a retired sheriff’s office captain, for Seat 3 by 53.74% to 46.26%.
Webb, a retired pilot, beat out Larry Zettwoch, also a retired pilot, in the Seat 5 race by 57.54% to 42.46%.
The village will host a hybrid in-person and virtual council meeting on Thursday, Nov. 19, to swear in all five newly elected councilmen.