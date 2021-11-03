PLANTATION KEY — A local teen who is accused of murder and attempted murder and has been awaiting trail for over a year and a half is still being evaluated by defense experts and does not have a trial date in sight.
Daniel Weisberger allegedly stabbed his younger brother, Pascal, to death in the early morning hours of May 7, 2020, and then attempted to do the same to his father, Ari Poholek. Weisberger, who was 17 at the time, has a documented history of mental health issues. A motion was filed in Monroe County court Oct. 7 to have him evaluated by a forensic psychiatrist.
Edward O’Donnell, Weisberger’s attorney, said the expert, Dr. Mark Mills, was evaluating his client via Zoom to “determine if he was sane at the time it occurred.” He added that finding out whether or not Weisberger could stand trial was not part of the evaluation. That evaluation process was ongoing as of Wednesday.
O’Donnell said an in-person evaluation would have been preferable but because of the ongoing pandemic, they opted for Zoom. O’Donnell said Weisberger is “nowhere near” having a set trial date.
As a minor at the time of the alleged crimes, Weisberger was initially held at the Monroe County Detention Center on Stock Island separate from the adult population. But since becoming a legal adult, he has been moved in with the adult population, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Poholek has previously described to the Florida Keys Free Press how he awoke on the morning in question to find Daniel standing over him and stabbing him repeatedly with a knife. Weisberger allegedly told Poholek that he had already killed Pascal, who was 14. Weisberger held his father hostage in the room for a few hours until he was able to escape to a neighbor’s house.
Weisberger was then a fugitive for a time until he attempted suicide by walking into traffic and was hit by a truck. He survived and was treated at a hospital in Miami.
Poholek alleges that domestic problems began when he and the boys’ mother divorced in 2008. He has accused their mother, Joceline Avomo Nguema, of creating a rift between the brothers and punishing Daniel by withholding meals and forcing Pascal to eat in front of him. Nguema has denied allegations of abuse. Eventually Weisberger’s grades began to suffer and he developed some violent tendencies. He was put in a few different programs, both in the Keys and on the mainland, for troubled youth, but the incidents of physical aggression only grew, according to Poholek.
Weisberger is charged as an adult with second-degree homicide, attempted homicide and aggravated battery. He pleaded not guilty on all charges at his arraignment.