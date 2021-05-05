ISLAMORADA — The Islamorada Chamber of Commerce convened its April virtual luncheon to hear how area nonprofits fared during the pandemic year. Many reported a similar theme: fundraisers being canceled and a swell in the number of people (or animals in one case) in need.
Jordan Budnik, executive director of the Florida Keys Wild Bird Rehabilitation Center in Tavernier, said her organization has taken on about 400 more avian patients than in a normal year, about 1,300 total in 2020.
Budnik said the pandemic affected the bird center’s two locations very differently; the bird hospital remained open throughout the pandemic, with restrictions in place to ensure safety.
“We did think it was very important to continue to offer this service to the community because although it did feel like the world stopped turning for us, wildlife did not stop needing our help,” Budnik said.
The gift shop and visitors education center closed due to the pandemic and are yet to reopen. Budnik said she is looking to do a “soft reopening of that very soon.”
Budnik reported that the pandemic caused about $100,000 of the center’s $500,000 budget to evaporate, due to reductions in donations at its sanctuary boardwalk and the loss of $50,000 in other revenue sources.
Kate Banick, executive director of the Good Health Clinic, which helps to provide medical services to uninsured and low-income residents of the Florida Keys, said no staff at the clinic contracted the coronavirus as of yet, a major accomplishment. The clinic did not have to close, although it came close early on when supply shortages caused the office to nearly run out of toilet paper. Toilet paper donations from locals averted the crisis.
Banick said that because everyone in the community now had medical needs, the clinic waived income requirements and opened its doors to the general public on matters of coronavirus care. It was one of the first entities in the Keys to offer testing for the virus.
She said that acquiring COVID tests, at first, was a major challenge.
“Anything you guys heard about the trauma of testing originally is true,” Banick said. “I’m here to tell you it was like the wild west. I spent probably 80% of my time chasing down these tests originally.”
The clinic also experienced a shift in patient population similar to the one that was observed following Hurricane Irma, she said. Their call volume initially quadrupled and even now is roughly double what it usually is. According to Banick, a large amount of the working population in the Keys is supported by the Good Health Clinic and many who were “barely hanging on” financially left the Keys. Then, due to mass layoffs prompted by shutdowns, a group from a different income bracket began to come in seeking help from the clinic.
She reported that the clinic’s annual fundraiser, which is usually in March, was canceled both in 2020 and 2021, and like all other employers in the Keys, the clinic is experiencing staffing challenges. In the last year, two of her staff left for medical school and replacing them took almost two months, she said.
The Florida Keys Children’s Shelter also said the number of children and families that it has worked with in the last year has been much higher than in previous years.
Ben Kemmer, CEO of the shelter, said that the pandemic forced the shelter to rearrange the physical layout of the facility to produce quarantine rooms. Despite that, he said, they have been fortunate as a whole, as only a few staff and children in their service contracted the virus.
On top of exceeding usual non-residential services by 20%, Kemmer said the shelter introduced a new service to its residential facilities as well. Kemmer noticed, along with some other parents in the area, that some children were struggling with taking online classes. So, he created a program where parents who had to work could drop their children off at the shelter during the day and tutors would help them stay focused during online learning.
The shelter’s main fundraiser, the Mayor’s Ball, was canceled this year and they hope to have the next one in January.
Emma Haydocy, executive director of of Florida Bay Forever, which advocates for protection and restoration of the Florida Bay and Everglades, said her initial concern with the pandemic was that it would impact their restoration budget. Fortunately, the nonprofit maintained full funding. She also said that Florida congressional delegation has asked President Joe Biden to earmark $725 million for Everglades and Florida Bay restoration, which would be its largest financial boost to date.
Haydocy announced that her organization will be launching a Florida Bay business alliance, which will provide education and training to local businesses. She also said the organization is planning to operate a nature center at the Green Turtle Hammock Nature Preserve in Islamorada.
Lindsay Fast, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of the Upper Keys, said her organization did not build any units in 2019 or 2020 because it was gearing up to open its biggest project yet. That project, Windley Point, is now done and consists of 16 two-bedroom units, all of which all currently occupied. Five more units are currently under construction by Habitat, which Fast said “nine out of 10 times” uses local contractors for construction.
Four future homes are also planned in the coming years, known as Key Heights, they will be located at mile marker 89, bayside.
It is currently seeking donations to help fund efforts to build more affordable housing in the Upper Keys.