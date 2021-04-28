NORTH KEY LARGO — A federal grand jury in Miami returned an indictment last Thursday charging a local man with submitting approximately $42 million in fraudulent health care claims to United Healthcare.
According to allegations in the indictment, from April 2013 to March 2017, Bradley Jason Kantor, 49, owned and operated Mobile Diagnostic Imaging Inc., a purported medical clinic in Davie that provided antigen therapy and other allergen immunotherapy services, such as allergy testing and allergy shots, to commercial insurance beneficiaries.
It is alleged that Kantor offered and paid kickbacks to co-conspirators to induce them to refer beneficiaries to MDI, so that MDI could bill commercial insurers for services that it never provided, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
The indictment alleges that MDI submitted approximately $42 million in false and fraudulent claims to United Healthcare, and that United paid MDI more than $12 million in reimbursement for services that beneficiaries never received.
According to the indictment, Kantor purchased a $3 million home at the Ocean Reef Club in north Key Largo, two Winnebago motor coaches and a 37-foot yacht with the proceeds.
The indictment charges Kantor with one count of conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud and four counts of healthcare fraud.
Kantor was scheduled to make his initial court appearance on Friday, April 23, before U.S. Magistrate Judge Lisette Reid, who sits in Miami.
Juan Antonio Gonzalez, acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida, and George L. Piro, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Miami field office, announced the charges.
FBI Miami investigated the case, and the U.S. Department of Labor provided assistance. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Michael Gilfarb and Michael B. Homer are prosecuting it, federal prosecutors said.
An indictment is a charging instrument containing allegations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.
If convicted, Kantor faces up to 50 years in prison. A federal district judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors, federal prosecutors said.