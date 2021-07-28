KEY LARGO — Ocean Studies Charter School is currently constructing a second floor to its building and planning to add a sixth grade this fall, and grades seven and eight the year after that.
The new floor will be completed toward the end of November, according to Principal Trisha Woods. The new sixth grade class will be accommodated in the current building structure at the beginning of the school year and then will move to the top floor once it’s completed. The new floor will consist of four classrooms, restrooms, a faculty lounge and, as Woods described it, “a little open court” where classes can work in groups, have lunch or just hang out.
The school had about 112 pupils under last year’s set of kindergarten through fifth grade classes, Woods said.
“But the teachers, the families, parents, kids, everyone would always ask, why can’t we have a middle school?” she said.
The school’s board of directors underwent an assessment process to weigh the pros and cons of building an extension to the school. The school moved locations last year and was at first renting its current building around mile marker 100, bayside, but it now owns it, allowing for the option to build a second floor.
Ocean Studies’ previous building near mile marker 92 is now the home of the new Carrie Brazer Center for Autism.
Woods has begun the process of looking for additional teachers for the new classes. She said that this year has been “a little more difficult” to attract teachers to the Keys because of the high and rapidly rising rents and cost of housing in the area. But she only has one more spot left to fill and said school staff are “crossing our fingers” it will be filled soon.
Ocean Studies takes its name seriously. It has a full-time marine biologist on staff who teaches all science classes and takes students on a weekly field lab. They have done activities like researching mangroves and growing them in the classroom before planting them, snorkeling, kayaking and talking with scientists from up and down the Keys, Woods said. Traditional education under state standards are also incorporated into the curriculum.
Woods said that the K-5 students typically learn about the unique environment of the Keys and the plan is for grades 6-8 to “take what they learned about the Keys and apply it nationally and globally.”
Woods said there was no plan yet to expand into high school as of yet.
The new floor is being constructed by CBT contractors and was paid for through about $400,000 in fundraising and a loan from SouthState Bank.