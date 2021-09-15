KEY LARGO — Schools in Florida were given the option of choosing whether or not they would receive a grade from the state on their student testing scores in 2020, given the mass educational disruption brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
Only one school in the Monroe County School District opted to take their grade: Ocean Studies Charter School, which by district calculations should be getting an A.
The district’s head of assessment and accountability, David Murphy, said the state has not yet released official data, but by internal calculations of Florida Standards Assessment scores, Ocean Studies is set to maintain the A grade that it had in 2019.
Earlier in the year, data released by the state showed that many schools experienced a drop in third grade reading scores, an important measure of student success, since third grade is the first year students take the FSA tests.
Ocean Studies experienced a 38.8% drop in third grade students reading at grade level. However, the school only had 22 third-graders in 2020, and Murphy said at the time that the small sample size may skew data.
Despite that drop, Murphy said the state amalgamates the data across grade levels, and Ocean Studies Principal Trisha Woods said fourth- and fifth-graders made gains in reading test scores, even though the third-graders experienced a drop.
She said this could be due to the third-graders having to take the FSA tests for the first time during an unprecedented school year.
Murphy said that across the grades tested, learning gains at Ocean Studies increased from 54% in 2019 to 88% in 2020, meaning nearly the whole school made strides in the subject of reading. Mild gains were also observed in math and science.
“I think when the kids were finally able to come back to school last year in the fall, our teachers formed them into small groups for short periods of time and they also individualized the instruction for the children,” Woods said of methods used to assist with pandemic learning.
“We give what’s called a star benchmark test and it checks to see what skills the children were missing when they were home, what areas we needed to help them with.”
Ocean Studies employs a unique curriculum centered around hands-on and oftentimes outdoor activities related to the Keys’ unique environment. It also assigns two teachers to each classroom, and Woods said teachers last year placed themselves strategically to avoid potential COVID exposure to limit the amount of staff quarantines.
By Murphy’s calculation, Ocean Studies was not the only school in the district that would have received an A from the state, but was just the only one to opt for it.
He said several schools would have gotten an A and others would have maintained a B, adding that some others would have dropped in grade, but he did not specify which.
Murphy provided each school with data on the testing scores to make a decision whether or not to seek a grade.
After getting the news that the Ocean Studies was expected to get an A, its board of directors voted to accept a grade.
Murphy said the test scores in 2020 may not have been “reflective of the work of teachers” during that year, since some students struggled with the disruption of their schedule and virtual learning.
In particular, students with disabilities and those learning English as a second language were challenged by virtual learning and alternating days in school and in remote classes.
“The state provided an opportunity for if you happened to do well, you get the benefit of a grade. But if you didn’t feel the data reflected the performance of the school, you didn’t have to take it,” Murphy said.
Ocean Studies also received an A in 2019. The charter school began in 2011 as a K-3 school but has since grown to now hosting grades K-6, and is adding seventh and eighth next year.
Despite the growth, the student body is still relatively small, and Woods said the high teacher-to-student ratio helped them to navigate the challenges of the pandemic.
Some schools on the mainland were not so lucky. According to the South Florida Sun Sentinel, nearly half the schools in Broward County and a third of Palm Beach County would have gotten a D or F if they had opted for grades. That’s down from 2019, when only a few in the same districts got below a C.