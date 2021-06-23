KEY LARGO — To combat an expected onslaught of visitors on the Fourth of July weekend to the pocket park at the end of Bay Harbor Drive, Monroe County commissioners were expected to close off the county-owned right-of-ways for public parking in the Sunset Point and Bay Harbor subdivisions. The vote was made at a special meeting after press time.
“This is one of the first places that Miami-Dade residents get to recreate at. So the taxpayers who fund this don’t get to use it very much. Calls for service have been increased,” said Commissioner Mike Forster, who sponsored the item. “We need to change the culture of the neighborhood.”
He proposed collecting entry fees from non-residents.
“We are under attack every weekend,” resident Rich Brindle said to the commission during last week’s regular meeting. “On a typical weekend there are 75 to 100 people in that park. There’s going to be a tragedy in our neighborhood. Is there any possibility to close it for Fourth of July?”
There is no capacity established at the park and it’s reportedly often overcrowded.
In opposition to closing the park to public access, Key Largo resident Sue Heim said, “This entitled group of people isn’t justification for me not being able to use it also.”
The 60-by-200-foot park at the end of Bay Harbor Drive was being considered for lease to the Sunset Point Association as the Bay Harbor Homeowners Association has a park that abuts the popular waterfront park.
Since the property was given to the county for public use in perpetuity, it’s not an immediately viable solution with the fast approaching holiday weekend.
“The board can restrict county roads. There is a 90-day process to shut down the road, but in the interest of public health and safety, the board could exercise its authority to do so,” said County Attorney Bob Shillinger. Longer-term options could include a process to lease a portion or the entire right-of-way as a way to close the roads. “Or, we could look at re-platting the road,” he said.
“I am willing to limit it to the local neighborhood,” Commissioner David Rice said. “This is the neighborhood that is under siege. I wouldn’t want to live there.”
A no parking ordinance would be the most feasible option ahead of the holiday with enforcement.
Policing with off-duty Monroe County deputies would cost about $600 a day. The no-parking ordinance is expected to include Sunset Road to South Bay Harbor Drive.