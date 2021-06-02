ISLAMORADA -- Before the Islamorada Village Council could agree on a “straw poll” or due process to select a manager, Councilman Henry Rosenthal called out his nominee, and now the new village manager, Gregory “Greg” Oravec.
Right before Rosenthal revealed his selection during the special call meeting Wednesday, Councilman David Webb said, “I’m going to go out on a limb. I’m prepared to nominate somebody as the next village manager and have a vote.” He did not, however, disclose his choice.
Favoring a written straw poll, councilmen Pete Bacheler and Mark Gregg said they preferred not knowing what candidates the other councilmen were favoring.
“It’s more democratic and fair to the candidates,” Gregg said.
With this, Rosenthal disagreed. He said there was no binding requirement for a super-majority vote before he made a motion for Oravec.
“I’ll make it easy, he was going to be my nomination, but Henry stole my thunder,” Webb said. He seconded the motion.
The motion passed in a 3-2 vote with support from Mayor Buddy Pinder. Gregg and Bacheler answered “not yet.”
“Basically, you’re abstaining, which is not allowed,” Webb said.
He asked if it was the process or the candidate selection, to which Gregg answered “the process.”
“I’ll happily go along with Oravec," Gregg said "It’s a photo finish. If you would like to have a re-vote to ratify the vote, I’ll happily do that.”
For the “ratifying vote,” Webb said, “I’m going to nominate that we vote Oravec as the next manager.”
The vote then passed unanimously.
Oravec said that he planned to be long-term and will move within the 25-mile radius of Islamorada as set by the candidate brochure, as was a salary range between $150,000 to $180,000. Oravec said he’d like to move within 90 days.
“I promise to you, the people, the staff, that I may not have all the answers, but I will fight harder and longer for this town,” he said.
Webb was nominated to work with staff to set parameters in negotiating a contract between the village and Oravec.
Salary increases based on performance reviews, a housing stipend and “perseverance raises” as a way to incentivize longevity were among the suggestions for Webb to consider.
Oravec is the current mayor of Port St. Lucie, a town with a little more than 200,000 people. In 1999, Oravec served as an assistant planner with the village of Islamorada shortly after its inception.
Finalist Andrea Agha bowed out of her candidacy in pursuit of a bigger city.
By next week’s meeting, a final version, or a near-final version, of the contract will be presented to the council.
In other news, village attorney Roget Bryan has been awarded a “Hometown Hero” by the Florida League of Cities.