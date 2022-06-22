UPPER KEYS — A 24-year-old Palm Beach County man was arrested last Friday after allegedly fleeing from deputies on U.S. 1 in a stolen vehicle.
Harold Adalgo James was charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle, fleeing and eluding and reckless driving, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
The incident began at approximately 11:15 a.m. when the sheriff’s office received information that a white Honda Pilot sport utility vehicle reported stolen out of Palm Beach County may be in Monroe County.
Deputies spotted a Honda fitting that description northbound on U.S. 1 near mile marker 80 in Islamorada.
Sgt. Vaughn O’Keefe attempted to make a traffic stop, but the Honda sped away. Multiple deputies also attempted to make a stop, but they terminated their involvement in the pursuit due to public safety as the driver of the Honda, later identified as James, reached speeds of more than 80 mph while swerving and nearly striking several other vehicles on the highway, reports say.
James also made multiple illegal U-turns on U.S. 1 and turned into one neighborhood before jumping back on U.S. 1, reports say.
Deputy Jacques Rozek successfully spiked the Honda’s tires near mile marker 102 in Key Largo.
James exited the Honda and lay down in the grass near the highway.
A purse was found inside the Honda that James allegedly admitted to stealing from a vehicle at a hotel.
James made bizarre statements when questioned by deputies, such as he believed his uncle was pursuing him and not law enforcement because his uncle has lasers that can change the names on cars, reports say.