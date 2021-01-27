KEY LARGO — A 68-year-old pedestrian was struck by a SUV and killed Sunday night on U.S. 1, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The Key Largo resident, whose name was not released on Monday, was attempting to cross the highway at mile marker 104 at 7 p.m. when he was struck by a 2005 Ford Expedition driven by a 50-year-old Miami resident, according to the FHP. The driver attempted to brake and swerve but still struck the man, FHP reported.
The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:19 p.m.