ISLAMORADA — Five newly seated Islamorada Village Council members got to work last Thursday, with a lot of dialogue and exchange of ideas, during their first meeting, which included a decision impacting the annual Rotary flea market at Founders Park and discussion about the Florida Department of Transportation’s pedestrian bridge project outside the park.
The council chose Joseph “Buddy” Pinder as the village’s new mayor. His family traces its roots back to Islamorada’s founding families. Former longtime Local Planning Agency member Pete Bacheler was named vice mayor. The votes by council members were unanimous and no other names were proffered for the mostly honorary positions. Monroe County Judge Sharon Hamilton administered the oaths of office.
Next was a ceremony to honor the memory of former vice mayor Ken Davis, with the naming of the Emergency Operations Center at Islamorada Fire Station 20 after him. Davis died in September from heart failure. He had a lifetime of military and federal service and more recently served on the council. Wife Charlotte Porter Davis was on hand and Island Community Church Pastor Tony Hammon led a prayer of thanks and devotion.
Among the council’s decisions was to extend usage restrictions on Founders Park until April 1, which will impact the Upper Keys Rotary’s annual Gigantic Nautical Flea Market set for Feb. 20-21. The council heard from Bob Eadie, the Florida Department of Health’s local director, on pandemic predictions for the coming months, and both he and staff leaders, as voiced by Acting Village Manager Maria Bassett, felt they could not enable crowds and ensure safety at large events that bring numerous out-of-town visitors to Islamorada and the park.
Joe Roth III, representing the Rotary, said the event had a pandemic-related plan to space out food booths, use more of the park to enhance social distancing and limit the number of booths and entrants, but the concept was not sufficient to ease the consciences of the council to allow any event of this size to be given a park permit at this time.
What would’ve been the 26th annual Gigantic Nautical Flea Market traditionally raises $250,000 toward college scholarships for local students through entry fees, and food, drink and booth fees. It also supports an annual donation to the Take Stock in College program, which is “double-matched” by the state, said Roth.
“We do have a rainy day fund, originated for adverse weather, but the money won’t be as impactful,” he said.
Councilman David Webb asked if the Rotary had considered a different date later in the year, and Roth said the club had not spoken about that. Roth left the door open by saying if the COVID-19 outlook should improve, he may come back before council because the Rotary still could pull off the event if they knew by the end of January that it could happen.
During discussion, Councilman Mark Gregg said he would share accessory dwelling unit information, such as about so-called mother-in-law quarters, with the clerk as an option for affordable housing that he wanted the council to read so they could discuss the idea at the December council meeting.
Gregg also proposed asking staff to design a plan to ascertain the exact number of buildable lots, both residential and commercial, in the village so when building permits runout, the village is prepared. The council agreed.
Bacheler suggested a limit on public records requests that are taking too much staff time. Possibly limiting requests to an hour of staff time, for which there is no charge, was suggested and implementing a fee scale after that.
Councilman Henry Rosenthal brought up the FDOT pedestrian bridge and the prospect of eliminating its construction. Because contracts have been signed, contractor and subcontractors have incurred costs such as bonding in order to bid on these projects, and utilities already have incurred expenses from moving utilities, the council agreed the possibility needed greater exploration and a local referendum would be for naught if the costs outweigh benefits.
Although fast action may be needed as construction continues, as suggested by Rosenthal, it’s impractical given the consequences, council agreed. More information on related issues is needed, they said. Among the concerns were a silent majority versus a loud minority against the project, the cost and timing of a referendum, bridge and elevator upkeep, and the cost of backing out of a contract are among the issues.
Gregg, an attorney, said various actions could result in litigation.
Bassett said, “I think you’re looking at a lot of money if you want to stop it.”
Village Attorney Roget Bryan said upkeep costs are not significant. Then, Bassett said costs for a yearly elevator maintenance contract for village hall is $3,500, for example.
Past mayor Deb Gillis stayed for the entire meeting and said there were plenty of public meetings about the pedestrian bridge.
“It wasn’t just a council decision,” she said. “There were a couple citizen-driven referenda about this, but they never got off the ground.”
The webpage for the $4.68 million project can be found at islamorada.fl.us/news_detail_T13_R531.php.