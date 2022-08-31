ISLAMORADA — Village Planning Director Daniel Gulizio has expressed concern over the broad authority that comes with his position and suggested the Islamorada Village Council take another look at the scope of that power.

“The fact that I can provide any administrative interpretation of the ordinance and then it becomes rule of law without any public hearing or without any discussion with the council should concern all of you,” he told the Islamorada Village Council during an Aug. 15 special call meeting.

