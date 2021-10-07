An attorney with connections to several prominent state organizations was charged with a single count of obstruction of navigable water by the U.S. Attorney’s Office on a property that he owned in Islamorada in 2017.
Thomas R. Grady is a financial attorney based in Naples and is the current chair of the state Board of Education, first appointed by Gov. Rick Scott in 2015. He served in the Florida House of Representatives for a single term from 2008 to 2010, representing District 76 as a Republican. In July 2017, he was appointed to the Florida Constitution Revision Commission.
Grady has served as the commissioner of the Florida Office of Financial Regulation and president of the Citizens Property Insurance Corporation, according to a statement from the Department of Education. He has been an ally to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ vision for Florida’s schools in his chairman position, opposing masks and helping to pass a proposal banning the curriculum known as “critical race theory” in schools.
Charges filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida allege that between April 4 and April 24, 2017, Grady “did knowingly excavate and cause to be excavated, and in any manner alter and modify the course, location, and capacity of any channel of any navigable water of the United States without the authorization of the Secretary of the Army.”
The alleged offense took place at a property at 87429 Old Highway. Such waterways are managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and are therefore under federal jurisdiction. Aerial views of the property show a dock, but the case files do not say which alterations to the waterway were done illegally. Grady faces a maximum one-year jail sentence on the federal misdemeanor charge.
It was not immediately clear why the charges took four years to file. Assistant United States Attorney Thomas Watts-FitzGerald declined to comment on the case.
Attorneys from Miami-based firm Markus/Moss PLLC, who are representing Grady in the matter, say their client believed he had the required permits for the work.
“Mr. Grady obtained appropriate approvals for this project from the local, state and federal government, including from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection," David Oscar Markus and Margot Moss said in an email. "Unfortunately, the federal government’s position is that any existing federal permits were insufficient. This case never should have been brought, let alone four years after the fact. Mr. Grady has always acted in good faith and believes he had the appropriate approvals.
"We look forward to presenting our position, which will show why Tom acted reasonably.”
Grady Law, his firm, describes itself as dealing in “serious inquiries involving financial industry disputes or transactions in excess of $5 million,” according to its website.
The Islamorada property is now owned by Richard Gudoian, listed as a resident of Middletown, Rhode Island, according to the Monroe County Property Appraiser. The property was last sold in 2018 for $4.1 million.
The case is set for a public proceeding in U.S. District Court at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8, in Key West.