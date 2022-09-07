KEY LARGO — Plans for a new gas station next to an existing gas station drew opposition from neighbors during a virtual community meeting held by the developer of a proposed 7-Eleven where Anthony’s Ladies Apparel now stands.
The meeting was required by Monroe County because the applicant is seeking a major conditional use permit to build a high-intensity 4,872-square-foot 7-Eleven with 10 covered fuel pumps at 98200 Overseas Highway.
The project would also include a proposed 30 parking spaces, a boat fueling station on the western end, a dumpster pad and two entrances on both the northbound and southbound end of Overseas Highway.
The 7-Eleven, which would potentially generate 257 estimated trips per day compared to the current 66 at Anthony’s, was met with strong backlash from local residents, who pointed out several things they considered to be flaws in the plan, one of which is multiple convenience store/gas stations within striking distance of the newly-proposed facility.
Marathon Gas, located at 98210 Overseas Highway, is just 257 feet away from the 7-Eleven site, while Tom Thumb is 0.3 miles away.
“We have concerns about the (7-Eleven). Do we really need or want another gas station or convenience store sandwiched in between two existing ones?” asked Benjamin Arts, a resident of the Rock Harbor community.
But that was just the beginning of a laundry list of concerns about additional traffic, safety and pollution.
“There’s been a lot of opposition to this project, mostly because of the traffic. (That) is the no. 1 complaint of citizens countywide,” said Dottie Moses, president of the Island of Key Largo Federation of Homeowner Associations.
The proposed 7-Eleven would be open for business 24 hours a day, something that should cause further concern for citizens, she warned.
“This project is going to cause 24-hour impacts of light pollution, noise from trucks coming and going, and trash,” she said.
She noted the gas station would have the largest number of pumps in the Upper Keys if it were to be approved.
“Nobody has called me and said, ‘Let’s put this in. Almost everyone is opposed. This is a small community, and it’s land-limited,” Moses concluded.
Rosemary Donnelly, another Rock Harbor resident, said she fears the project will pose dangers to pedestrians and motorists.
“There’s numerous people walking their dogs on the walking path of the south side of the road, biking and jogging in the evening. Safety is paramount,” she said.
“(The intersection) already makes it more difficult for me to function. I’ve been hit twice on that intersection. Both times, the front of my car was ripped off by somebody with a boat and trailer that turned too tight. Unless there’s a magical plan to slow down or alleviate this, you’re adding more to an already stressed area.”
Key Largo resident Michael Haller said the 7-Eleven would serve no further purpose in an area with other stores offering the same services.
“This store would not exist in a vacuum, and there’s already two stores there that perform the same function,” Haller said.
Prior to the community meeting, Upper Keys land use attorney Andy Tobin penned a letter to county officials warning that gas station developers will likely continue to target suburban commercial zoning districts along the highway, and describing that as a major flaw in the county’s land development code.
Tobin urged the Monroe County Commission to adopt a temporary moratorium on gas stations to rewrite code to further restrict them. Such “zoning in progress” would prohibit the 7-Eleven developer from acquiring vested rights during the moratorium, he said.
Moses distributed Tobin’s letter to Federation members before the meeting.
“I don’t think anyone wants to see our Key Largo community turn into a gauntlet of gas stations,” she said.