KEY LARGO — A 2021-22 proposed staffing increase of $127,468 reignited an annual quarrel over whether raises are arbitrarily awarded or a matter of formal policy adopted by the Key Largo Wastewater Treatment District board.
The net change from last fiscal year includes a 5.1% increase, or $3,113, for five commissioners as adopted in its founding legislation. The five-member board generally meets twice a month for an average of $470 per person per meeting.
The remaining $124,335 is proposed to be divvied up between the district’s 31 full-time employees and the one part-timer, which includes a 5% cost-of-living adjustment, a 2% loyalty raise and the potential for a 2% merit raise for both non-exempt and exempt staff.
“We used a nice round number, a 5% CPI for the staff, both exempt and non-exempt,” General Manager Peter Rosasco said. “We also have historically awarded a 2% time and service [loyalty] based on the anniversary dates of employment and that’s factored in. There is a potential for our non-exempt staff to have a 2% merit increases which, based on our chart, has different position grades. It’s based on things they do to improve their talents and what they’re able to do for the district and based on evaluations, etc.”
“I’ve asked earlier about this 2% longevity raise,” Commissioner Andy Tobin said to Rosasco. “Were you able to find a resolution or anything that we approved at some point?”
“As far as a resolution, the answer is no,” Rosasco replied. “But based on the district’s action going back to 2015 and actually quite a bit before that, it has been routinely approved every year as part of the wage plan and the budget. The policy was to award a CPI increase, and a time and service increase and also a component for merit for the non-exempt employees.”
Tobin said he couldn’t find anything in the district’s paperwork that supports the longevity increase.
“Is it just that you went back and saw that the employee got the money?” he said, questioniong how exempt employees were added to the merit raise.
Based on math taken from year to year since 2015, and reviewing the employee handbook, Rosasco deciphered the COLA, longevity and merit increases.
The addition of management has edged some salaries close to six figures.
“The justification is that it was brought before the board, and the board has approved it for many years,” Rosasco said.
He added that he didn’t understand Tobin’s question.
“We’ve talked about this every year, commissioner,” Rosasco said. “This is nothing new, so please don’t try to act like it is. I really came here tonight in the spirit of wanting to cooperate with you and I want to do that. I don’t want to get into an aggressive position here, but I feel like you are cross-examining staff and that we’ve done something wrong. ... The 2% has been discussed every year and it has been approved every year. You may not remember it, but that doesn’t mean it didn’t happen.”
Tobin pressed whether the raises have been awarded out of “tradition” or out of adopted policy.
“If you don’t like the 2%, you can change it,” Rosasco said. “That’s within your prerogative. All we can do is follow the tradition and guidance that we’ve been provided. ... Since I’ve been here, I’ve been trying to create real policies, because unfortunately, we didn’t have a lot of them.”
Rosasco proffered budgets that were brought before the board on June 2, 2015, and again on Nov. 5, 2019. The pay scale and staffing budgets were unanimously approved by the board.
“Didn’t you vote for these budgets during your tenure, sir?” Commissioner Kay Cullen asked Tobin.
Rosasco said the 2% was also applicable to the exempt staff. It has been awarded and given to exempt staff, although the action taken in 2015 was for non-exempt.
“The 2% has been awarded to the exempt over the years as well,” he said.
“I understand the historical record at this point,” Chairman Nick Rodriguez said. “At the end of the day, we have the ability to vote on this and award it or not.”
“We are approving a master budget,” Tobin noted. “We did not ever approve a specific 2% longevity for exempt employees. When I see where we went from 2000 to 2021, it’s sort of a wakeup call.”
Tobin also questioned why senior staff supports the 5% COLA increase in addition to the 2% longevity and merit raises.
Rosasco said the 5% is based on Bureau of Labor Statistics’ proposed Consumer Price Index for Miami-Dade County.
Tobin asked if Rosasco considered the raises as the district’s policy.
“It’s in our written policy now to adopt the general CPI,” Rosasco said.
“The current employee handbook does not include a 2% increase for exempt-employees,” Rodriguez said. “We can start getting into the weeds based on what’s merit pay.”
Cullen said, “It’s historical versus a written policy.”
“As stewards of the public fisc, it’s our job to look at this,” Tobin said. “The budget is a forecast. I want to get rid of this longevity increase and to look at the COLA increase, the 6% match into the 401K, the three weeks of vacation and 13 holidays.
“When we started this district, everybody flushed their toilets for free. Everyone got hit with an assessment and we tore up everybody’s property. Call me grandpa, but I’m going to advocate frugality. The overall budget is relevant, but we have to look at everything.”
Cullen asked for COLA, longevity and merit numbers to be brought back to the next meeting for discussion.
In other news, the board approved new assessments for 21 lots that were subdivided within the district.