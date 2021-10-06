ISLAMORADA — The Islamorada Village Council has unanimously approved the purchase of the former Island Silver and Spice building on Upper Matecumbe Key to turn into a parking lot.
The building, which has become blighted and a home to the indigent population, will be demolished. The price tag of $2.75 million is $375,000 below the Monroe County Property Appraiser’s estimated value, according to village staff.
“It’s staff’s hope to engage in a consultant and the public to come up with a plan for the property,” Village Manager Greg Oravec said during last Thursday’s council meeting. Installing affordable housing has been proposed.
In other action, the council voted unanimously to increase to $1,325 the annual licensing fee for legal vacation rentals from the current $1,000. The cost will offset code compliance hours and the trial use of Rentalscape to keep track of short-term vacation rentals.
The village has about 261 vacation rentals logged out of 331 available licenses.
“This proposed increase is based upon inflation since the fee was established in 2007 and seems to provide a fair and logical way to adjust the fee without unduly interrupting the current licensing cycle,” Oravec said.
Councilman Mark Gregg called for more oversight of vacation rentals.
“It’s not as simple as the discussion we just had. Whatever we do here tonight should not be punitive especially to those playing by the rules. It’s a difficult balance and it has to be fair,” he said. “It’s a rabbit hole and I don’t know if we are going to get anywhere tonight. This problem isn’t going away.”
Councilman David Webb said he agreed with Gregg philosophically and that the council should refrain from action.
Mayor Buddy Pinder said staff will continue working to improve the vacation rental inventory but that the council needed to move forward.
The council also approved renewing its annual contracts with lobbying firms GrayRobinson in the amount of $48,000 and Peebles, Smith and Matthews in the amount of $75,000.
Both motions passed 4-1 with Councilman Henry Rosenthal dissenting after requesting to put the contracts out for bid.
The council approved a third collective agreement between the firefighters union and the village to include incremental salary increases in Year 1 to be approximately $290,769.51 over the current fiscal year.
The council also extended its contract with Wade Trim for general engineering services and wastewater utility-related engineering services for the next year in an amount not to exceed $150,020. Also approved was a contract with Eckler Engineering in the amount of $4,208,333 to, among other projects, improve the North Plantation Key Pump Station by converting it to an inline pump station from a wet well configuration.
The council approved unanimously a contract with Raftelis for $42,820 to perform a wastewater rate study. In most cases, village customers pay a monthly wastewater base fee of $49.01 plus $6.27 per 1,000 gallons of water used.
Oravec reported that about six properties remain unconnected to the state-mandated advanced wastewater system and have not applied for the village’s sewer amnesty program. The deadline to apply for a permit is Oct. 31 and to be hooked up is Dec. 31.