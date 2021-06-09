KEY LARGO — Publix Store No. 376 will be moving across Tradewinds Plaza to the recently vacated Kmart.
Jennifer Maisch, vice president of marketing and corporate communications for Kimco Realty, which owns the plaza, confirmed the grocer retailer will fill the roughly 102,465-square-foot space that was the former Kmart.
Maisch did not say whether Publix is retaining its current space or swapping locations.
The company that owns Sears and Kmart, Transformco, recently liquidated its Key Largo and Marathon Kmart stores.
Initial signs of the former discount retail giant’s demise surfaced two years ago when the company announced the closure of 96 stores, citing “a difficult retail environment and other challenges.”