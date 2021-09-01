KEY LARGO — In the final Key Largo Fire Rescue and Emergency Medical Services District budget workshop, commissioners were at odds over the cost of firefighter training.
“Last meeting, we were misinformed about training and about being OK with the state,” Commissioner Danny Powers said.
The district’s contracted services provider, the Key Largo Volunteer Fire Department, has projected an operating budget of $2,218,580 and a capital budget of $28,750 for a total of $2,247,330 for fiscal year 2021-22.
That total figure includes $34,000 for firefighter training — a $25,500 increase over 2020-21.
“Last couple weeks, I made some phone calls. The only time you can’t do a class while on shift is if it’s hands-on. We have $34,000 that the taxpayers pay for the people to get their certs, and if you look at $34,000 divided by five or six guys, we are paying more than $400 a month,” Powers said.
Capt. David Garrido defended the department’s proposed training expenses.
“It’s in response to the incident that happened in 2017. I wanted to make sure that if we had a similar incident, we’d be prepared. It’s also hard to train when we have to constantly respond to calls,” he said.
The training information provided to the commissioners from the fire department was old, according to Powers.
“It was totally wrong,” he said. “It’s approved, but I just don’t like the way we went about it.”
Vice Chair George Mirabella said the district’s role is to provide financial oversight.
“For one thing, this is a budget meeting, we’re not here to get into operations,” he said. “We have all the confidence in the world with the chief, who is the same chief as the ambulance corps. We’re not here to nickel and dime that or to oversee him.”
During the first budget workshop meeting, the board asked the fire department and ambulance corps to reduce expenses by $220,000 to avoid deficit spending.
“With the misinformation that we received from last meeting, we have to be responsible with the taxpayers’ money. Thanks for cutting the budget. I know that’s not an easy thing to do,” Commissioner Ken Edge said.
In other news, the district board voted 4-0 to approve a resolution to extend for another five years its interlocal agreement with the Monroe County Commission that provides the district with $150,000 a year from the county’s 1-cent infrastructure sales tax collected in Key Largo.
The district has used the funds to install fire hydrants throughout Key Largo, a project that is almost complete.
The resolution provides the district some flexibility to apply the funds toward Station 24 second-story construction costs.
For more information, visit klfirerescueems.com.