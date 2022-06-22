ISLAMORADA — Despite a mid-August candidate qualifying deadline for the Islamorada Village Council, the race to fill the five open seats this fall is well underway, with three seats already being contested and, most highly, Seat 2.
Seat 2 incumbent Mark Gregg is being challenged by longtime Everglades activist and Time magazine “Hero of the Planet” Mary Barley, as well as hospitality worker and community volunteer Casey Watkins.
Gregg initially served on the council from 2000-2004 shortly after Islamorada’s incorporation. He was seated again in 2020 and is seeking a second two-year term in November.
The current five-seat board is the first-ever with all newly seated councilmen since the village’s first election in 1998 and partly the reason decision-making may have been slow-going at first, according to Gregg.
“I want a fair chance to finish what we started,” Gregg said. “All five of us were brand new and we’re just getting to know each other. There are diverse opinions amongst the council. I really like working with them. I think we have a good team. The two-year term just isn’t long enough. It takes time to get established as an effective council and forge relationships with staff, other governmental agencies, vendors and so forth. Layered on top of that, we had to contend with COVID. While it didn’t shut us down, it suppressed us. We struggled to get through the minimum. I’m not saying COVID is to blame for lack of action, but everyone shut down for a while. The other part is that we didn’t have a full-time manager when we came into office. I was waiting until we had one and that didn’t work out with (former manager) Greg (Oravec).
“I’m excited for (newly hired manager) Ted (Yates) to come on board. I want to see how far we can go in getting things done. Some of the things that I’m interested in pursuing is going to take longer than two years. We have land development regulations and we are approaching buildout. I was looking at the original ordinance for BPAS [Building Permit Allocation System], which passed in 2002. I was on the council at that time and that was 20 years ago. Some of the discussions we had then will now come to an end. I’d like to participate in leadership decisions that resolve this. It’s important to me. All of these factors are part of my decision.”
With Islamorada soon reaching buildout, awarding the last state-approved building permits and compensating landowners who won’t be able to build are major issues facing the village.
Gregg said he’s not a proponent of extending BPAS to avoid takings claims and he is hopeful the council will move ahead with certifying the “less is more” approach to the Fills by the end of summer.
But, above all, Gregg said he enjoys being a public servant.
“The foundation of it all is that I love doing this,” he said. “I love working with all the people and finding a solution. To me, it is fun. I like working with smart people. It’s stimulating.”
Gregg is a semi-retired real estate attorney and a founding member of Florida Bay Forever.
Watkins, at 40 years old, would be the youngest councilman if elected. He said he has a great support team in place.
“People have given me their financial support and, more importantly, their time. I enjoy living in Islamorada and to me, we are all local tour guides. I have spoken with residents and the current council at great length. I’m fortunate enough to need only one job and my company is very generous, so I have the time,” he said.
He moved to the village four years ago and has a background in the hospitality industry.
Watkins regularly volunteers with the Florida Key History & Discovery Center, Coral Shores High School Athletic Association and every Tuesday morning at the First Baptist Church Islamorada food pantry.
“I attend village meetings so that I can get a better understanding of the community. I want to keep certain projects moving forward and we want it to be concise,” he said. “Unfortunately, there are lots of parameters that need to be considered in some decision-making so I understand they take time. I feel I have a real shot at clinching the seat. I work hard to live here and I do it because I love it. I’m excited to do what I can to help my community thrive and shine. The money nor the title motivate me.
“I’m willing to communicate and listen and weigh out what options are best for everyone. My intentions are to put my heart in my community. I spent 17 years in Miami-Dade County working homeless outreach with my dad and I learned a lot. It gave me an opportunity to help with a lot of construction and outreach projects and to see firsthand people’s daily struggles. People need a leg up, not a hand out with housing, groceries and gasoline rising rapidly. I’m someone who cares genuinely about people. My work in the food pantry is only second to caring for my partner. I want to bring this level of service to council. It needs some solid direction with people who are not afraid to collectively move in a concise direction.”
Watkins bristled at the thought of promoting more tourism, particularly at the Fills.
“During COVID, when the roads were shut down, the majority of our businesses here survived because we as a community supported each other. The thought that we need tourism is an old idea that has recently been proven to be incorrect. The day-trippers provide almost no money to our local community. They fuel up and get their groceries in Dade County and come down to use our natural resources and leave their trash. I’d be happy to eliminate all the parking spaces at the Fills and creating a scenic picture area. We don’t have the infrastructure there to operate a safe and profitable boat ramp. It’s not conducive to the traffic. We live somewhere that is rare and we have to take care of it.”
Barley said she is seeking a seat at the dais because the future of the village hangs in the balance between tourism and sustainably defending the Sport Fishing Capital of the World. Also, she said the current council is ineffective.
“Islamorada is known for its tourism and we are world renowned as the fishing capital. Our economy and all of our neighbors are based on water, water, water. We have more than 80 fishing guides and nowhere for them to launch their boats or keep their boats in the water with rising marina rates and rising fuel costs. We need to work together and stabilize our local economy which we are known for,” she said.
“We need to work effectively with other agencies to find a solution to the affordable housing. There is nothing affordable. We need to provide access to the water and affordability. It’s not an easy fix, but let’s start it and get it going. I’m hoping that people trust me to address these issues.”
Barley takes issue with how the village’s meetings have been conducted over the past several months. Regular council meetings, which start at 5:30 p.m., can run close to midnight, long after residents have tuned out.
“They have no respect for each other, and they don’t know how to come to a consensus,” she said of the council. “This could be why the meetings are so long. They talk around each other and over one another. It’s not necessary and I don’t get the rationale behind it. A lot of residents are frustrated. I want a seat at the table to move the village forward. We are all working people and we can’t be sitting there for hours. They don’t operate normally and the meetings are unwieldy.”
Barley said she has time to devote to being on the council after stepping down from a number of nonprofit boards that she has served over the years.
She is a founding member and serves on the board of The Everglades Foundation, Wild Oceans and Zoo Miami. She is also chair of the Everglades Trust.
Seat 5 is being sought by retired Drug Enforcement Administration agent Thomas Raffanello and Keys native and businesswoman Sharon Mahoney. Incumbent Councilman David Webb had not filed to run again as of Monday, June 14.
Raffanello is a Vietnam era veteran with 32 years as a special agent with the DEA. He spent the last 17 years as an executive manager who oversaw 10,000 employees spread through 110 domestic offices and 70 overseas offices. He’s been retired since 2005 and an Islamorada resident for 13 years.
“After a long career as a special agent, I know how to tackle issues and problem-solve,” he said. “The city can use some experience. I don’t like a ‘good ol’ boy’ network which has been affecting the last few Village Councils’ decision-making. I dislike professional politicians. They are making decisions based on being friends with developers, Realtors and investors. I’ve seen this kind of leadership before in D.C. They lost sight of the bottom line. The council is elected to serve the people. We’ve lost the balance between development and the local’s enjoyment of life.”
Raffanello, who initially filed for the Monroe County Commission District 4 seat before withdrawing to run for council, said as a father of two school-aged children he’s vested in improving the community.
“There is a tremendous lack of leadership among the current council,” he said. “They keep kicking their decisions down the road. I’m not the kind of guy to complain and not do anything about it. This city needs a reset, it’s nothing personal. We’ve got a cloud hanging over us and not to mention there is no ethics program in place. I’m just not happy with how this is working. They spend more time talking to each other than solving problems. We’ve exceeded capacity. We have a traffic problem. It’s a tough call to make, but it’s about how we live here. In their heart of hearts, they know this. We’ve been getting a raw deal.”
Mahoney said she’s compelled to run for office due to the dramatic change in her hometown. She was born in Islamorada.
“I’ve seen all the good and the bad changes that’s happened throughout the Keys over the years. Development is big money. There is a fine line between building and keeping the hammocks. We only have 28 more moderate rate permits and a list of people waiting. We are at buildout and we have a traffic problem. Locals are being held captive on the weekends. I want to make a difference, allow locals to have a more positive outlook on our community,” she said.
“This is something that we need to work together on and work with the county and other nearby governments. We need to communicate and cooperate with the staff, community and other agencies. We have a lot of smart people living here. We need to implement intelligent growth.”
Mahoney owns and operates Enchanted Florist, and founded the Casting for Cats nonprofit spay-neuter-release program more than 20 years ago and the Poor Girls Sailfish Tournament for more than 16 years ago.
“I have built from the ground up a successful business and two nonprofits. I get along with people. I’m happy with everything that I’ve done — working here and giving back to the community,” she said. “I want to bring a fresh new set of eyes to the table, and I’m not asking anything to return. We have a lot of great community organizations and I want to make sure they don’t fade away. It’s harder to host events down here with all the big development. I want to keep my foot in the door. There has to be better solutions.”
Seat 1 incumbent Mayor Pete Bacheler is being challenged by retired real estate company owner and political activist Sue Miller who the Free Press previously profiled. Bacheler declined to speak with the Free Press at that time, saying it was premature to profile council candidates.
Incumbent Buddy Pinder has filed to retain Seat 3. No candidates have filed yet for Seat 4, which is currently occupied by Vice Mayor Henry Rosenthal.
The candidate qualifying period is Aug. 9-16.