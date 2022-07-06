KEY LARGO — Five candidates are looking to fill three Key Largo Wastewater Treatment District board seats this November. They include three incumbents, one former member and a political newcomer.
Among the goals of those who made themselves available for interviews were filtering pharmaceuticals from treated wastewater, finding more ways to reuse water as a way to alleviate the burden on the Biscayne Aquifer, which supplies about 90% of the state’s drinking water with more than 8 billion gallons of water each day, and reducing rates for customers.
The sewer district is headed by a non-partisan, five-member board. Members serve a four-year term and meet twice a month.
First-time candidate Marian “Marina” Ernsberger is seeking a seat at the dais. She is a native of St. Lucie and moved to the area four years ago.
“I am an avid outdoors woman, fisherwoman and a conservationist which the boards needs as opposed to appointees. I see a lot of unanimous voting on the record and that is what compelled me to get involved. There is too much 5-0 voting going on. There needs to be diversity on the board and I don’t see anyone with an environmental background. They pander to each other. We need less apathy,” Ernsberger said.
“Presently, they have $7.5 million that they are going to spend on a collections monitoring system. The more complicated we make this system, the more problems we are going to have. We have a very volatile environment here in terms of sun, storms, flooding and saltwater. Money can be better spent removing pharmaceuticals from the wastewater that is being pumped back into the ground, and we need to find ways to reuse that water. We are all here to make this water cleaner, whether it’s the water we drink, wash our boats with or swim in.”
Ernsberger added that the qualified staff and management need more support and less “hands-on” interference from the board.
“I love our outdoors here. I am hands on in regards cleaning up our shoreline. I am a conservationist. I am concerned for the wildlife, The muddy bottom that is devoid of seagrass. Buttonwood Bay is a mud bottom and so is Tarpon Basin. It’s looking worse even in the short time that I’ve lived here,” she said.
“All of us have a responsibility, not when we go out on the boat or pick up a trash, it’s every moment we are here as residents of Monroe County. I want clean water. I want a clean environment and it starts with the sewer. It’s incumbent upon all of us to have clean water and we need to reuse it and remove the pharmaceuticals.”
Commissioner Timothy Maloney, who was appointed last May by the board to fill the seat vacated by David Thompson until the term ends in November, has filed to run. After initially agreeing to an interview, he declined to comment.
Local businessman Robby Majeska, who vacated his fourth term on the sewer board in 2020 for an unsuccessful bid for the Monroe County Commission, wants another term.
“I’ve worked with the board for 10 years. I know how we got the money. I know where we got the money. I know how the system works. We still need to find a way to clean the water better and to get the pharmaceuticals out of it. We are an example for the state and maybe we can get more plants to operate like us after we figure out some way. I doubt that us doing it will save the world, but it would show the world we are trying,” he said.
“The last year I was on the board, we lowered the rates by 15% and I bet that no ratepayers even noticed it. It also happened about the same time as the COVID outbreak. I have a few ideas to have it be more equitable. I would like to find a way to give any extra income back to the ratepayers. Let’s divide that among the EDUs [equivalent dwelling units] and keep some for repairs and maintenance. The businesses, the homeowners would literally receive a check in the mail.”
Majeska has made the annual trips to Tallahassee and Washington, D.C., to lobby for the district.
“I like being part of this community. I love being here and helping customers. I hate seeing the waste of money that’s going on right now and let these candidates run unopposed. A commission should not have five members that think the same all the time. Three of the five member boards were appointed, and the board has been packed. The sewer belongs to the people of Key Largo. I want to do the best that I can for the ratepayers.”
Commissioner Andy Tobin is seeking to serve his sixth term for the district. He was first elected in 2002 with the district being chartered. Tobin is a land use attorney who applies his knowledge to scrutinize contracts and district policies.
Commissioner Sue Heim is looking to reclaim her seat for a third term. First elected in 2016, Heim opted to swap her four-year term for the remaining two-year term of appointee David Thompson in 2020. Heim is retired from a 30-plus years in the insurance field and has played a consistent role in effecting the district’s renewal policies.