ISLAMORADA — The village’s growing “rainy day” fund could be used to help pay takings claims that ensue when state-mandated buildout prohibits the issuance of new building permits, according to a management analysis in the village’s most recent audit.
“In the fiscal year 2022-23 budget process, the Village Council will need to consider setting aside fund balances in the General Fund and possibly in the Capital Projects Fund for response to the cessation of building permit issuance for new development effected June 2023 as directed by the state of Florida,” the analysis states in the 2021 Annual Comprehensive Financial Report, which was released July 1.
At the conclusion of the previous fiscal year on Sept. 30, 2021, the village’s total fund balance was just over $18 million, an increase of $3.8 million over the prior year. Of that amount, approximately $9.6 million were unassigned funds that are available for spending at the council’s discretion. The General Fund is the only one of the village’s fund that can have a positive unassigned balance.
That number exceeds the village’s target of an unassigned balance of 25-30% of projected annual General Fund expenditures. Total expenditures from the General Fund were just under $15 million in the prior fiscal year.
Fund balances are commonly maintained by local governments to cover revenue shortfalls or unexpected expenditures due to a natural disaster, economic changes or other potential risks.
The Capital Projects Fund carried a $6.8 million balance on Sept. 30, 2021, an increase of about $754,500 due mainly to increases in impact fee revenues. Money from this fund can be transferred to other funds.
The village has a legal obligation to compensate property owners with land otherwise eligible for development but who are unable to build due to the sunsetting of state building allocations. Islamorada currently has 785 acres of private vacant land, 111 acres of which is zoned for residential single-family homes and capable of supporting 1,071 units.
The other acreage could potentially support up to 438 additional units, according to a zoning district chart presented at the meeting.
The village would need $169 million to acquire all of Islamorada’s remaining vacant parcels, according to a recent estimate.
The Village Council will begin its budget process for the fiscal year 2022-23 by mid-August, which is about a month later than usual, so that incoming Village Manager Ted Yates can participate in the process. He assumes the top administrative post on Aug. 1.
Mauldin and Jenkins auditors will be presenting details of the financial report at the next Village Council meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 14, at the Founders Park Community Center, mile marker 87, bayside.