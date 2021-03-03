ISLAMORADA — The Indian Key Fill boat ramp will remain closed at least through the end of the summer until damage can be repaired, according to Islamorada Public Information Officer Mary Swaney.
The boat ramp was damaged early in February while a contractor was putting equipment into the water. The hard-pack surface was disturbed at the ramp entrance on the shoreline and extending into the water. Following an evaluation of the damage, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, which owns the ramp, determined that restoration must be completed before the area can be reopened to the public.
The restoration is the responsibility of the contractor that created the damage. The contractor is working with an environmental consulting group to create the necessary restoration plan. The plan requires approval and permitting from the DEP and will also require permitting with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and authorization through the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary. The contractor is coordinating with DEP and the village, which manages the area, during this process.
It is estimated that the permitting process and restoration work will take months to complete and it is possible that it could take until the end of the year, Swaney said. The ramp and parking area are closed to the public until the restoration project is completed.
Improvements are not allowed to be incorporated into the restoration plan. Due to regulations in place for shoreline damage, the requirements are that the area must be restored to its previous condition, not improved, Swaney said. Any improvements would require separate design and permitting only after the restoration project is complete.