ISLAMORADA — The boat ramp at Indian Key Fill, approximately mile marker 78.5 along the area known as the Fills, is closed temporarily after being damaged when a contractor was putting equipment in the water, according to village officials.
The hard-pack surface was disturbed and may not adequately support the weight of vehicles and boats until remediation is completed.
The damage was initially evaluated by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and additional investigation of the conditions at the ramp entrance and extending out into the water is being conducted. Further information regarding the repairs that will be required and the length of the closure should be available within the next few days.
Questions may be directed to Islamorada Public Information Officer Mary Swaney at mary.swaney@islamorada.fl.us.