KEY LARGO — A rare hawksbill sea turtle, found injured 10 days earlier by divers on a shipwreck off Key Largo, was fitted with a satellite tracking tag and returned to the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary on Dec. 21 after it was treated at the Marathon-based Turtle Hospital.

The female turtle dubbed “Harris” had a large fishing lure deeply embedded in her shoulder. She received medical treatment and wound care at the hospital and, during examination, was found to be carrying eggs.