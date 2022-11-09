ISLAMORADA — After 33 years of the Redbone Celebrity Tournament Series, the Redbone is updating its scope but the commitment to finding a cure for cystic fibrosis remains steadfast.

For years, native Florida Keys resident Susan Ellis drove to Industrial Drive (now Morada Way) from her home on Lower Matecumbe Key to organize Redbone events and run its signature art gallery. Now after closing the bricks-and-mortar location, Ellis is carrying on the Redbone Inc. not-for-profit organization as a virtual and work-from-home operation.

