Redbone founders Gary and Susan Ellis inside the Redbone Gallery with the IGFA and Congressional awards for founding the Redbone charity. Gary died in 2020 but the Redbone mission endures under Susan’s continued stewardship.
Jack Snipes and band, Bruce Springsteen saxophone player Clarence Clemons and Gary Ellis at the Lorelei during a Redbone event.
Susan and Gary Ellis with daughter Nicole on her wedding day, a moment that was hard to imagine when Nicole was born due to the limited lifespan those with cystic fibrosis once had.
ISLAMORADA — After 33 years of the Redbone Celebrity Tournament Series, the Redbone is updating its scope but the commitment to finding a cure for cystic fibrosis remains steadfast.
For years, native Florida Keys resident Susan Ellis drove to Industrial Drive (now Morada Way) from her home on Lower Matecumbe Key to organize Redbone events and run its signature art gallery. Now after closing the bricks-and-mortar location, Ellis is carrying on the Redbone Inc. not-for-profit organization as a virtual and work-from-home operation.
Susan and Gary Ellis committed to finding the cure for cystic fibrosis in 1988 after their daughter, Nicole, was born with CF in 1984, and the first Redbone Fishing Tournament was launched in Islamorada as a fundraiser to “catch the cure” for the genetic lung and digestive system disorder that once prevented many children from reaching adulthood.
A Keyswide series of tournaments soon followed and grew nationally and internationally over three decades years. Participation grew as well with celebrities like Ted Williams, Curt Gowdy, Clarence Clemons and Gen. Norman Schwarzkopf coming to the Keys to help raise money as well as enjoy prodigious fishing.
Shortly before Gary Ellis died on Feb. 26, 2020, the family was able to witness a treatment to helps 90% of cystic fibrosis patients. The treatment called Trikafta worked miracles in lung function for CF patients when it was introduced in 2019.
Their daughter, Nicole, called it a “tsunami of pure joy.” She experienced an improvement in lung function at age 35 that enabled her to have the same lung function that she had when she was 25.
For Christmas 2019, Nicole put together a framed picture of her family featuring an early newspaper article highlighting the Redbone events, along with a graph of her most recent and startlingly improved lung function test results. With Trikafta approved for children as young as 12 years old, it means, she said, they will have “little CF-related organ damage or symptoms potentially for the rest of their life.”
Babies born with CF today now have a median life expectancy of 50 years of age, according to cystic-fibrosis.com.
The Redbone has contributed more than $30 million to the cause since its inception.
Susan Ellis declared that until CF sufferers have 100% treatment, Redbone’s work is not done, so she, with support of her daughter, the Redbone board of directors and lifelong friends and celebrities who keep fishing tournaments going nationwide and abroad, will be carrying on.
Ellis is keen on continuing to run the Redbone Gallery, which she has done for 25 years, although now as an online operation. There never has been cash prizes at the Redbone tournaments, so the gallery was opened to support artists’ work and offer their paintings as tournament prizes.
New for the Redbone will be an event at the Florida Keys History and Discovery Center to create a Redbone pop-up gallery on the second floor of the museum featuring wildlife art through the end of the year. On Saturday, Dec. 3, a special event is to be held there with Redbone artists on hand. Sales will support the Redbone charity as well as the Florida Keys History and Discovery Center. Ellis credited the center’s executive director, Bonnie Barnes, for the partnership.
As for the fishing tournaments, several still are going strong, including the Keys-based Trilogy Series and other local tournaments. The Rocky Mountain Fly Fishing Classic out west with Denver Bronco retiree Mark Cooper at its helm entices anglers to cast for rainbow, brown and cutthroat trout while supporting the search for a CF cure. Ascension Bay in Mexico continues a fundraising tournament directed by Ian Davis of Yellow Dog Outfitters.
“They’ve been with us several years and have raised considerable amounts toward our efforts,” Ellis said. “Gary was like Johnny Appleseed. He inspired so many to host tournaments to catch the cure for cystic fibrosis.”
One in East Tennessee began in 2019. The Catch the Cure Cystic Fibrosis Fly Fishing Tournament was started by the Rod Jack family to raise money to cure and treat the disease that afflicted their son.
Through the years, accolades accrued. Among Ellis’ cherished memories are when she and Gary received an Honorary Conch certificate during a Monroe County Commission meeting from then-Commissioner Mary Kay Reich. They also received a letter from President George H.W. Bush who honored their commitment to finding the cure for cystic fibrosis.
Another memorable tribute was when Capt. Gary Ellis was honored by a proclamation read into the Congressional record in Washington, D.C., for his role in founding the Redbone.
Meanwhile, Nicole Ellis Gavigan, 38, who married Joe Gavigan, serves on the New York Cystic Fibrosis Foundation board of directors and often is a spokesperson for research and fundraising as well as sharing the progress in drug therapies she personally has experienced.
The Redbone was born with Nicole in the 1980s and is still aiming to work wonders. For more information, visit redbone.org or call Ellis at 305-747-0839.