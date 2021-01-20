KEY LARGO — Sod replacement and field refurbishment is complete at the two ballfields at Key Largo Community Park, according to county officials.
The fields, located at 500 St. Croix Place, reopened after a final walkthrough with the contractor. A few coaches and ballplayers from Upper Keys Little League joined Monroe County staff after the walkthrough for an informal reopening. Little League season is slated to begin in February.
The Monroe County Commission also authorized an expedited process to refurbish and re-sod the ballfields at Harry Harris Park, mile marker 92.6, in Tavernier. The work on the baseball fields started a couple weeks ago and the fields are expected to reopen in mid-February with enough time for the sod to establish on the field.
Friendship Park, 69 Hibiscus Lane, is also open with a playable field.