ISLAMORADA — An attorney and civically-involved local renter urged the Islamorada Village Council on July 14 to resume its effort to provide residential tenants with more protection from their landlords by fair notice of lease termination and rent increases.

The plea from Kelly Cox comes at a time when home values and rental rates are skyrocketing and housing units are rapidly being transformed into high-priced vacation rentals, which she says threatens to “hollow out” the local workforce.

