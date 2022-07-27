ISLAMORADA — An attorney and civically-involved local renter urged the Islamorada Village Council on July 14 to resume its effort to provide residential tenants with more protection from their landlords by fair notice of lease termination and rent increases.
The plea from Kelly Cox comes at a time when home values and rental rates are skyrocketing and housing units are rapidly being transformed into high-priced vacation rentals, which she says threatens to “hollow out” the local workforce.
“I come today with hopes that you don’t view me as a disgruntled member of the community, but instead as an involved constituent looking to make our island home a little bit more livable,” Cox opened.
The council on June 23 heard the first reading of an ordinance to amend village code to provide renters with a more advance notice about changes to their leases, specifically calling for 60 days’ written notice that a lease agreement will be terminated by either the landlord or tenant and a minimum of 60 days’ written notice to the tenant in the event that the landlord proposes to increase the rent by more than 5% at the end of a rental agreement.
The second reading of the proposed ordinance, however, seemed to have slipped through the cracks for last meetings’ agenda.
“That ordinance is not on the agenda, but it should be. I don’t need to tell you that we have a housing crisis in the Florida Keys,” Cox said during public comment.
The housing challenges for renters, she said, are being further compounded by 40-year high inflation and stagnant wages, a “complex issue that many resort towns across the United States are now dealing with,” she noted.
“How then can we assure housing affordability for our workforce? Well, maybe we can’t, but we can try to make things a little bit more fair, and that’s what this ordinance does. It hardly evens out the playing field, but it gives renters a heads up. That’s fair,” she said.
Following Cox’s comments, Mayor Pete Bacheler asked Director of Planning Dan Gulizio when the council would return the item to the agenda, encouraging it to be heard at the next meeting pending an amendment requested by Councilman Mark Gregg during the first reading of the ordinance.
Gregg discussed the changes he is seeking last week.
“I have gotten some calls from both landlords and tenants. The landlords didn’t like it, but the tenants wanted it in there,” Gregg said referring to the 60-day lease termination item. “So I made a suggestion to Kelly (Cox) that maybe the right thing to do is be like King Solomon and split it right down the middle and put it back in there, but do it for 30 days. That’s what I expect we might see once it comes back up. We’ll discuss that in front of the council next time,” he said.
“I think this would be more fair for the tenant. I have been both a commercial landlord and residential tenant in my life, and I do know that the current (state) law only requiring a 15-day notice is pretty short. A lot of landlords like that because they can (remove) a problem tenant if need be,” Gregg said.
“In Islamorada housing is extremely difficult to come by, let alone afford. It seems like 30 days is a fair way to give residents a chance to find alternative housing with enough time and not scramble around as much. This provision would better fit the specific condition of our needs.
“Anything that makes housing more affordable and accessible, I would be in support of,” he said.
Gregg said that housing has been gentrified to the point where many in the local workforce must pay an extraordinary amount of their monthly income to keep a roof over their head.
“If they can’t now, then they’ll simply leave. In my view, we need to have a fair mix of folks that work and live here in our community. They deserve to live here, go to school here, worship in churches and have their children socialize with their friends and play in the parks, just like everybody else,” Gregg said.